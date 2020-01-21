5 Interior Design Styles That Millennials Love

Say what you want about millennials, but there’s no denying that they have a knack for creating stylish and photogenic living spaces. As this generation continues to play a growing role in the luxury home market, it only makes sense that they’ve begun to dictate what’s in vogue and what’s not. If you’re looking to stage your home in a style that appeals to young, affluent homebuyers or simply want to keep your new residence up with the latest trends, here are a few interior design styles that millennials love.

Warm Minimalism

There’s much to love about minimalism, but for some people it just feels a little too cold. The obvious solution, of course, is to warm it up with earth tones, natural textures and handmade objects. Warm minimalism is one of the darlings of today’s design world and is quite similar to another current favorite – Scandinavian farmhouse.

Maximalism

On the other end of the spectrum, some of us need a burst of color, texture and patterns. If you love collecting items from different places, time periods and design movements, then Maximalism is for you. As always, when creating a sense of contrast, it’s important to thoughtfully curate each space so that it feels intentional and not chaotic.

Grandmillennial

“Grandmillennial” surged onto the scene towards the end of 2019 when House Beautiful coined the term and perfectly captured the aesthetic. While some millennials gravitate toward sleek and modern interiors, there are those who prefer to decorate with an eclectic mix of antique objects, needlepoint pillows and chintz fabrics. You know, the way their grandmothers used to!

Transitional

Walking the line between traditional and contemporary, transitional style holds widespread appeal. Young and affluent homeowners who have an appreciation for classic aesthetics but still want to feel current are choosing this look to create sophisticated interiors.

Memphis Movement

The iconoclastic Memphis Movement of the 1980s has made a comeback of sorts in recent years. While its over-the-top and quirky look might not be exactly what we’re seeing now, it’s definitely influenced current tastes, like the ever-popular shade of “millennial pink” or the resurgence of terrazzo surfaces and graphic patterns.