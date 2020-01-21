Bright MLS Announces 2020 Board of Directors and Executive Committee

Bright MLS, the leading multiple listing service (MLS) in the Mid-Atlantic US representing 95,000 real estate professionals in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia, has announced its 2020 Board of Directors and Executive Committee. Both the Bright MLS Board of Directors and Executive Committee are primarily comprised of broker/owners from the organization’s geographic footprint. Directors are responsible for the overall governance of Bright MLS and are selected for their strategic thinking, real estate industry expertise and overall business acumen.

Jon Coile, vice president of MLS & Industry Relations for HomeServices of America (Annapolis, Md.) and chair of the Bright MLS Board, also will continue to lead the Executive Committee, alongside Vice Chair Joan Docktor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® HQ (Devon, Pa.), Secretary Jeff Powell, Jeff Powell Real Estate (Salisbury, Md.), and Treasurer Cindy Ariosa, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. (Lutherville, Md.). David Howell, McEnearney Associates, Inc. (McLean, Va.) is continuing on along with the new additions to the 2020 Executive Committee which include Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (Washington, D.C.), Jason Sherman, RLAH Real Estate (Washington, D.C.) and Jim Spagnolo, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty (Camp Hill, Pa.). Lowham, Sherman and Spagnolo each previously served as directors on the 2019 Board.

“2019 was the year where Bright MLS truly assumed its role as a leading voice in the real estate industry; driving the national agenda while always representing the brokers and agents whom we serve,” says Coile. “I am honored to continue on in my role as chair, working with my esteemed colleagues on the Executive Committee and the Board. The new leadership joining us this year will enable us to take Bright MLS to the next level in 2020.”

Bright MLS also welcomes four new directors to its Board in 2020: Danai Mattison Sky, director of Sales at Urban Pace (Washington, D.C.), Adam Conrad, broker/owner at Perry Wellington Realty (Hollidaysburg, Pa.), Douglas Foltz, branch manager at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Central Pennsylvania (Lancaster, Pa.), and Stephanie Verderose, broker/owner at Exit Homestead Professionals (Vineland, N.J.).

“In my first year as president and CEO, I benefitted greatly from my partnership with this accomplished and dynamic Board of Directors. The leadership they provide makes our team better, enabling us to provide best-in-class service to the real estate professionals of the Mid-Atlantic and the consumers whom they represent,” says Brian Donnellan, president and CEO of Bright MLS. “The new additions to the Executive Committee and the Board will enable Bright MLS to evolve at the same speed of an ever-changing industry and position ourselves for great success in the future.”

2020 Board of Directors Roster



Jon Coile, HomeServices of America (Annapolis, MD) – Chairman**

Joan Docktor, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® HQ (Devon, PA) – Vice Chairman**

Jeff Powell, Jeff Powell Real Estate (Salisbury, MD) – Secretary**

Cindy Ariosa, Long & Foster Real Estate, Inc. (Lutherville, MD) – Treasurer**

David Howell, McEnearney Associates, Inc. (McLean, VA) **

Mark Lowham, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (Washington, D.C.) **

Jason Sherman, RLAH Real Estate (Washington, D.C.) **

Jim Spagnolo, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty (Camp Hill, PA) **

Dave Ashe, Keller Williams Real Estate (Exton, PA)

Steve Brown, Brown Appraisers-Realtors® (York, PA)

John Burke, Weichert Realtors® (Princeton, NJ)

Boyd Campbell, CENTURY 21 New Millennium (Annapolis, MD)

Adam Conrad, Perry Wellington Realty (Reading, PA)^^

Rosalie Daniels, RE/MAX Tri County (Hamilton Square, NJ)

Wes Dellinger, Brownstone Real Estate Co. (Lebanon, PA)

Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS (Rockville, MD and King of Prussia, PA)

Douglas Foltz, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage-Lancaster (Lancaster, PA)^^

Jack Fry, RE/MAX of Reading (Wyomissing, PA)

Lindsay Johnston, Common Ground Realtors® (Philadelphia, PA)

William Lublin, CENTURY 21 Advantage Gold (Philadelphia, PA)

Scott MacDonald, RE/MAX Gateway (Chantilly, VA)

Gilbert Marsiglia, Gilbert D. Marsiglia & Co. Inc. (Lutherville, MD)

Charles Martin, ERA Harrington Realty (Dover, DE)

Danai Mattison Sky, Urban Pace, a Long & Foster Company (Washington, D.C.)^^

Anne Marie Matteo, Suburban West REALTORS® Association (Malvern, PA)

Terrence McDermott, Independent Director

Robert Michaud, Weichert Realtors® (Medford, NJ)

Jeff Peters, RE/MAX Associates of Lancaster (Lancaster, PA)

Ellen Renish, ERA Continental Realty (Norristown, PA)

Frank Serio, Keller Williams Real Estate (Bethany Beach, DE)

Melanie Thompson, CENTURY 21 Redwood Realty (Fredericksburg, VA)

Stephanie Verderose, Exit Homestead Realty (Vineland, NJ)^^

** Indicates Executive Committee member

^^ Indicates new director for 2020

For more information, please visit www.brightmls.com.