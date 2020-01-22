Realogy Named to Forbes 2020 Best Employers for Diversity List

Realogy has been named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity. The recognition spotlights 500 companies across two dozen industries that demonstrate a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion.

To create the ranking, Forbes and market research company Statista anonymously surveyed more than 60,000 employees working for organizations with at least 1,000 people. The study considered a variety of diversity dimensions, including gender, ethnicity, age, LGBTQ+ and disability, as well as an index of objective and publicly available KPIs, such as percentage of women among top executives and the board of directors—an area in which Realogy stands out.

“This honor is really a testament to Realogy’s employees—both the outstanding talent we have in our company and the great environment they’ve created,” says Ryan Schneider, Realogy’s chief executive officer and president. “Diversity is core to the success of our business, as well as to the success of our affiliated agents and franchisees, so it is critically important that we lead by example and show all employees, affiliated agents, owners and customers that we welcome, respect and value them.”

“We take great pride in being recognized for our commitment to diversity and for fostering a culture of inclusion,” says Sunita Holzer, chief human resources officer, Realogy. “An inclusive environment helps us attract and promote the best people, deliver innovation and, ultimately, grow our business by better serving the needs of our diverse employees, affiliated agents, owners and the market. This is evidenced by our predominantly female employee base and significant number of diverse women in leadership roles.”

Realogy cultivates a workplace of inclusion and respect through a holistic approach that focuses on people, market and industry framework, partnerships and suppliers. Examples and accolades include:

First residential real estate company to endorse the Equality Act and fully support H.R. 1447 amending the Fair Housing Act to include LGBTQ+ as protected classes

Certified as a Great Place to Work for the last two consecutive years

Honored repeatedly for gender diversity on the Board of Directors by Executive Women of New Jersey (EWNJ) and the Women’s Forum of New York

Offering transgender health benefits to employees and their partners

Strong support for and involvement in real estate associations that promote diversity and inclusion, including the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP), National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP), National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) and the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA)

Highest ranked residential real estate company on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index

Realogy Diversity & Inclusion Council and Employee Resource Groups that drive diversity and inclusion programs across the enterprise

Read more about the company’s approach to diversity and inclusion in Realogy’s Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.