Coldwell Banker Companies Announce Changes in Leadership

Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in Florida has announced that Duff Rubin has been named to the newly created position of general manager of the company, and Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in Mid-Atlantic has appointed Richard Fleischer to the role of president, replacing Rubin.

Rubin will oversee the daily operations of the company’s approximately 80 offices and over 6,500 affiliated sales associates across the state, while Fleischer will oversee the daily operations of the company’s 28 offices supporting more than 2,400 sales agents in Greater Baltimore, Greater Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and the Maryland and Delaware beaches.

Rubin will succeed current company President Clark Toole, who has decided to retire at the end of 2020. Prior to his new role, Rubin most recently served as the president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in the Mid-Atlantic. During his tenure leading the company, Rubin streamlined processes, drove organic growth and grew the company’s commercial real estate offerings.

Content Square 1.

Rubin proudly returns to the Florida company, as he had served as a regional senior vice president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate before his time at the Mid-Atlantic company. In his regional senior vice president role, he oversaw operations for the Southeast Florida region, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton. Rubin also led the growth of the company through new developments and acquisitions for the entire state.

“We are thrilled to welcome Duff home to our Florida company, as he is an incomparable leader with an impressive track record of success in driving sales and growing operations,” says Toole. “Duff’s agent-focused mentality will surely help our company continue to thrive and directly enhance our affiliated agents’ ability to grow their business.”

Rubin was formerly the managing director of Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT in Florida and has more than 20 years’ experience in both residential and commercial real estate. He was recognized for his outstanding leadership by the Miami Association of REALTORS® with the 2016 Leadership Award. He works tirelessly to maintain a high profile for Coldwell Banker in the community by regularly speaking on guest panels, attending important community events and contributing articles and insights to the local news media.

Content Square 2.

Fleischer most recently served as the regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in Florida, the state’s largest residential brokerage. He managed operations for the East Central region, overseeing 25 branch and satellite offices in metro Orlando and on the Atlantic coast, from Flagler County south through Melbourne to Palm Beach and Boca Raton. Supporting more than 1,100 sales agents, Fleischer doubled the productivity of the sales offices, grew the region organically and rapidly increased profitability while in that role.

Early in his career, Fleischer served as the relocation manager for Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in Florida and in Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Southern California. In these roles he directly managed a team of relocation consultants and vastly improved referral activities. He began his career with the company in 2004, earning the Fast Star award for exceptional sales production.

“Rich is an outstanding leader with a strong history of supporting top-producing agents while also growing operations and sales volume,” says Sue Yannaccone, regional executive vice president of the Eastern Seaboard and Midwest for Coldwell Banker’s company-owned operations. “He is extremely talented and has earned respect and admiration from his colleagues and the countless agents he has supported throughout his career. I am confident that under Rich’s leadership, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Mid-Atlantic is well positioned for continued growth as the Eastern Seaboard’s leading residential real estate company.

Content Square 3.

“We are all incredibly proud of Duff’s many achievements and we look forward to continuing to celebrate his accomplishments as he navigates one of the largest and most successful Coldwell Banker flagships in the country,” says Yannaccone.

For more information, please visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com/Florida and ColdwellBankerHomes.com/Mid-Atlantic.

