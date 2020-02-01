USGBC Report: Annual LEED-Certified Ranking Released, Colorado Tops List

Green living continues to be high on the priority list for many homeowners across the U.S. Every year, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) tracks how many LEED-certified (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) projects are finished each year, as well as which states rank at the top for the most LEED-certified square feet per person.

Overall, in 2019, there were 2,209 total LEED-certified projects, totaling 501.08 million gross square footage.

What does it mean to be LEED-certified? According to the USGBC, these projects “support personal health and well-being.” They also reduce carbon emissions and save money for families, businesses and taxpayers by using less energy and water.

Here’s how the top 10 rank:



1. Colorado

Number of Certified Projects: 102

Gross Square Footage (GSF): 23,962,344

GSF Per Capita: 4.76

2. Illinois

Number of Certified Projects: 121

Gross Square Footage (GSF): 49,363,822

GSF Per Capita: 3.95

3. New York

Number of Certified Projects: 193

Gross Square Footage (GSF): 72,778,916

GSF Per Capita: 3.76

4. Massachusetts

Number of Certified Projects: 101

Gross Square Footage (GSF): 24,505,512

GSF Per Capita: 3.74

5. Hawaii

Number of Certified Projects: 12

Gross Square Footage (GSF): 4,083,713

GSF Per Capita: 3.00

6. Maryland

Number of Certified Projects: 96

Gross Square Footage (GSF): 15,234,554

GSF Per Capita: 2.64

7. Virginia

Number of Certified Projects: 98

Gross Square Footage (GSF): 19,981,112

GSF Per Capita: 2.50

8. Minnesota

Number of Certified Projects: 25

Gross Square Footage (GSF): 12,708.706

GSF Per Capita: 2.40

9. Oregon

Number of Certified Projects: 33

Gross Square Footage (GSF): 8,825,432

GSF Per Capita: 2.30

10. California

Number of Certified Projects: 400

Gross Square Footage (GSF): 80,669,066

GSF Per Capita: 2.17

View more details in the below infographic:

Changes from last year? Virginia continues on an upward trend, and Minnesota and Oregon return to the top 10 after missing in 2018. Additionally, because Washington, D.C., is a federal district, it does not make the list; however, it leads the U.S. in green building with 52.86 square feet of LEED space per resident.

During the 2019 Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, USGBC introduced a new pathway for the LEED initiative, titled LEED positive—no longer solely focusing on reducing harm, but now working towards repairing and restoring as well.



“As we embark on a new decade, the USGBC community is focused on helping more projects get on the path to LEED certification and a more sustainable future,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO of USGBC, in a statement. “Over the last year, the top 10 states have certified projects that serve as incredible examples of how green building can create more sustainable and resilient spaces that improve our living standard. There is still much work to be done, but the progress made across these states shows us that our work is having a tangible impact on people’s lives. As we enter our next chapter, we are committed to helping more buildings, cities and communities improve their sustainability performance through LEED.”



For more information, and to view an interactive chart of the ranking, visit USGBC.org.