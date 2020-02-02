Century 21 System Raises $3.1 Million for Easterseals in 2019, Bringing Lifetime Support to More Than $126 Million

Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced that in 2019 the CENTURY 21® System raised more than $3.1 million for Easterseals, an organization that for 100 years has been providing exceptional services, education, outreach and advocacy so people with disabilities can live, learn, work and thrive in their communities. Since the inception of this philanthropic partnership in 1979, CENTURY 21 independent franchisees and affiliated relentless sales professionals have raised more than $126 million for Easterseals.

“We are proud to be aligned with Easterseals and its affiliates who are relentless in their efforts to deliver the extraordinary to individuals and families living with disabilities,” says Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. “Knowing that the funds we raise every year are directly impacting millions of people in local communities across North America affirms our work and our 41-year history together.”

“Easterseals is truly grateful for our 41-year collaboration with Century 21 Real Estate,” says Angela F. Williams, Easterseals president and CEO. “CENTURY 21-affiliated brokers and independent agents have been supporting Easterseals services for decades, helping us make a difference in the lives of children and adults with disabilities across North America. Many thanks to the CENTURY 21 System for helping us ensure that everyone, regardless of age or ability, is 100-percent included and 100-percent empowered.”

Content Square 1.

In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year, the top three Easterseals fundraisers from the CENTURY 21 System were:

1. CENTURY 21 Town & Country, Utica, Mich.

2. CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, Dallas, Texas

3. CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth Realty Ltd., Barrie, Ontario, Canada

This is the 23rd straight year that CENTURY 21 Town & Country has held the top spot among brokerages for fundraising efforts to benefit Easterseals. In fact, in 2019, CENTURY 21 Town & Country raised a record $1,489,287.60.

Content Square 2.

This year, 14 of the Top 21 leading CENTURY 21 fundraisers are Canadian firms, led by CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth in Ontario. The “Top 21” North American Fundraisers for Easterseals in 2019 are:

1. CENTURY 21 Town & Country, Utica, Mich.

2. CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, Dallas, Texas

3. CENTURY 21 B.J. Roth Realty Ltd., Barrie, Ontario, Canada

4. CENTURY 21 Foothills Real Estate, High River, Alberta, Canada

5. CENTURY 21 Bamber Realty Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, Canada

6. CENTURY 21 Dome Realty Inc., Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

7. CENTURY 21 First Canadian Corp., London, Ontario, Canada

8. CENTURY 21 Scheetz, Carmel, Ind.

9. CENTURY 21 Leading Edge Realty Inc., Markham, Ontario, Canada

10. CENTURY 21 Frontier Realty, McMurray, Pa.

11. CENTURY 21 Green Realty Inc., Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

12. CENTURY 21 Bachman & Associates, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

13. CENTURY 21 North Homes Realty, Inc., Everett, Wash.

14. CENTURY 21 Assurance Realty Ltd., Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

15. CENTURY 21 Fusion, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada

16. CENTURY 21 Heritage Group Ltd., Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

17. CENTURY 21 Heritage House Ltd., Woodstock, Ontario, Canada

18. CENTURY 21 Executives Realty Ltd., Vernon, British Columbia, Canada

19. CENTURY 21 Dreams, Inc., Oakville, Ontario, Canada

20. CENTURY 21 Peak, Woodland Hills, Calif.

21.CENTURY 21 Professional Group, Inc., Ocoee, Fla.

A reception recognizing the achievements of the “Top 21” companies will be held on Feb. 24, 2020 during the One21® Experience, the global CENTURY 21 event in Los Angeles, Calif.

Content Square 3.

For more information, please visit www.century21.com.