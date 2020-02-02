Rock Holdings, Inc. Donates $100,000 to Fair and Equal Michigan

Rock Holdings, Inc. announced a donation of $100,000 to Fair and Equal Michigan, as well as an unequivocal endorsement of expanding Michigan’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) to include sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression.

This announcement is a continuation of Rock Holdings, Inc. and the Rock Family of Companies’ (FOC) support of LGBTQ causes and partnership with LGBTQ organizations, including Motor City Pride, Equality Michigan, Affirmations and LGBT Detroit.

“Our diversity is our strength. When you encourage people to live their purpose, you thrive together,” says Trina Scott, chief diversity officer of Rock Holdings, Inc. “Just as we passionately advocate on behalf of and lift up our LGBTQ team members, we believe that no one across the state should be discriminated against for who they are or who they love. We are proud to support Fair and Equal Michigan in their endeavor to strengthen Elliot-Larsen and our entire state.”

Fair and Equal Michigan is a Michigan ballot question committee that will begin circulating petitions the weekend of Feb. 1-Feb. 2 to expand protections in the ELCRA, which applies to employment, housing, education and public accommodations. The petitions contain language that, if adopted, would clarify that ELCRA’s existing prohibitions on discriminatory practices in the exercise of civil rights would also prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

“It is essential to create a business climate that attracts the best and brightest as well as ensure that our coworkers, friends and neighbors have an equal chance to succeed,” says Trevor Thomas, co-chair and president of Fair and Equal Michigan and board chair for Equality Michigan Action. “I’m confident that with the continued leadership and support of the Rock Family of Companies we will finally amend state law to prohibit discrimination of LGBTQ people.”

Rock Family of Companies team members have provided more than 1,500 volunteer hours to LGBTQ causes and organizations, including Metro Detroit’s Ruth Ellis Center. The Ruth Ellis Center works to create opportunities with LGBTQ+ young people to build their vision for a positive future. It provides outreach and healthcare services, skill-building workshops, HIV prevention programs and family preservation programming, and operates the only state-licensed and contracted residential foster care program specifically for LGBTQ youth in the Midwest. In addition to $50,000 in investments through the Quicken Loans Community Fund, the Rock Family of Companies have provided volunteers, donations and sponsored numerous events for the organization.

“The gracious support of the Rock Family of Companies and their team members allow us to continue supporting the development and advancement of LGBTQ young people,” says Jerry Peterson, executive director of the Ruth Ellis Center. “This donation to Fair and Equal Michigan is significant because it shows that the Rock Family of Companies is holistically committed to fostering an environment of encouragement and inclusion for the LGBTQ community across Michigan.”

The Rock Family of Companies’ LGBTQ team member resource network, “Perspective,” was the very first team member-led network created within the FOC. It currently has nearly 400 active members comprised primarily of members of the LGBTQ community as well as passionate allies. Perspective exists to create a safe, inclusive and affirming workplace climate that fosters success and personal growth for LGBTQ+ team members, allies and family members of the Rock Family of Companies through education, advocacy and support.

The Rock Family of Companies include Rock Holdings, Inc.—the parent company of the nation’s largest mortgage lender, Quicken Loans—Rock Ventures, StockX, Rocket Loans, QLMS and dozens of other companies who collectively employ more than 18,000 team members in Detroit.

For more information on the Fair and Equal Michigan committee and their ballot initiative, visit FairAndEqualMichigan.com.