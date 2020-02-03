Realogy Congratulates Fifth Graduating Class of Ascend: An Industry First Executive Leadership Program for Brokerage Successors

Realogy is celebrating the fifth graduating class of Ascend: The Executive Leadership Experience. The group of 35 real estate brokerage leaders were honored for completing the comprehensive, exclusive 46-week program that provides a unique learning opportunity to enhance the business succession program within their companies.

A one-of-a-kind program in the industry, Realogy offers Ascend to its brand-affiliated real estate broker/owners who seek a smooth and profitable business succession transition, as well as rising senior leaders of large multi-office franchisees and company owned stores. The program leverages Realogy’s deep industry knowledge and engages senior leadership and real estate industry experts, as well as more than 100 brand franchisees who have participated in panels and webinars over the past five years.

“Here at Realogy, we recognize the hard work that our broker/owners have put into building their companies,” says John Peyton, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group. “We want to help them see their legacies preserved with potential successors, and through Ascend, we have successfully been helping our broker/owners prepare their aspirants to be world-class leaders.”

Ascend features intensive learning experiences that prepare participants to become successful brokerage leaders by challenging them to significant growth in three core areas identified in the program’s mission statement: Leading Self. Leading Others. Leading Organizations.® The challenging curriculum combines onsite classroom sessions at Realogy’s headquarters along with online learning modules and individual case study presentations.

While the graduation marks the end of the program for these graduates, the learning continues as they join previous graduates in the Ascend Alumni Network, which now boasts over 170 members representing all of Realogy’s franchise brands, across three countries and in 125 different cities. The Alumni Network continues to meet for structured events, knowledge sharing and networking.

“The skills that these graduates have shown in their businesses already is incredible. Out of this year’s 35 graduates, three have already received promotions and seven are owners,” says Mike Good, Realogy’s executive champion for Ascend. “We congratulate all of our graduates who have shown exemplary progress over the past year.”

Feedback from 2020 Ascend graduates:



“I encourage others to take advantage of the Ascend program without a doubt! I feel like I just received a masters in real estate as well as lifelong friends.”

– Brian Fournier, Peace Sotheby’s International Realty, Pawleys Island, S.C.



“Ascend has allowed for me to have a whole new perspective on understanding how people think and react in our business. The experience has been absolutely priceless!”

– Angela Prescott, CENTURY 21 Sunbelt, Cape Coral, Fla.



“Businesses that are serious about growth can’t afford NOT to enroll in the Ascend program!”

– Laura O’Connor, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Madison, N.J.

For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.