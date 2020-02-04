The Generational Shades of Social Media

Your clients expect highly personalized service throughout the transaction. After the closing, are you connecting with them in the same specific, targeted way?

To drive leads and referrals, follow-up matters. Almost everyone has a profile on social media, and for distinctly personal reasons. However, each generation has motivators and preferences, which can help inform your marketing strategy. Consider the generational makeup of your network. (On Facebook, the most ubiquitous, you can find this information on your page, within the “Insights” tab, in the “People” section.) Are there any patterns? A mix? With content tailored to them, on the platforms they prefer, you can deliver what really resonates.

Here’s what you need to know:

Generation Z (10-23 years old)

Generation Z checks in daily on Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube, according to Business Insider research. As big consumers of video (and expert multitaskers), they gravitate more toward visuals. Gen Z dismisses Facebook, maintaining a profile, but logging on only occasionally.

When faced with options, Gen Z relies on reviews and testimonials, according to a Homes.com survey—following millennials, who also seek third-party validation.

Millennials (24-39 years old)

For millennials, Facebook and YouTube are the two most popular social media sites, Pew Research shows. They also have an Instagram presence, but it’s concentrated among younger millennials, who overlap with Gen Z.

When hunting for information or support, millennials require responsiveness, especially online. If they contact a REALTOR®, for example, they expect an immediate reply.

Generation X (40-55 years old)

For Generation X, Facebook reigns supreme, but for different motivations. When it comes to learning product or service updates, for instance, Gen X checks Facebook first, according to a Sprout Social report. (Gen Z, by comparison, heads to Instagram.)

However, according to Gen X, ads are pervasive on social media, eMarketer reports, and could deter them from engaging.

Baby Boomers (56-74 years old)

Like millennials, baby boomers check in on Facebook and YouTube, according to Pew Research, but they also have an interest in Pinterest. Among baby boomers last year, image-laden Pinterest was the third most-popular social media site, reports

When it comes to data privacy, baby boomers remain skeptical, Malwarebytes research In fact, they’re the least likely to share sensitive information through social media, so collecting contact info may prove tricky.

The Silent Generation (75-92 years old)

Facebook is the No. 1 platform for The Silent Generation, according to the Pew study, and continues to grow in popularity.

However, Pew also found that nearly one-third completely eschew the internet overall, so connecting with them elsewhere is key.

Whatever the demographics of your followers, avoid broad-brush marketing. Consider their differences, and appeal to their motivations and preferences. With this deeper insight into your network, you can improve your interactions online, and forge meaningful relationships with your sphere.