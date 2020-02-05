Elm Street Technology Secures Strategic Investment by Aquiline Capital Partners

Elm Street Technology, LLC (“Elm Street Technology”), a leading real estate technology and marketing solutions provider to the residential real estate industry, has announced a strategic investment by Aquiline Capital Partners LLC (“Aquiline”), a New York- and London-based private equity firm investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology.

Elm Street Technology offers a simplified platform called Elevate, for real estate technology and marketing services, that aims to provide a single vendor and point of contact to maximize business leads. The Elevate platform is currently used by tens of thousands of real estate agents, teams and brokerages across the United States. It offers a variety of seamlessly integrated tools including IDX websites, lead generation services, CRM, email, social, text and blog marketing automation, recruiting and retention campaigns, and more, all backed by zealous support and education teams.

“Aquiline is the perfect partner to help Elm Street Technology accelerate its growth strategy,” says Prem Luthra, president and CEO of Elm Street Technology. “With Aquiline, we will be able to broaden and accelerate our sales and marketing capabilities, enhance product development and increase our focus on strategic acquisitions that will allow us to better service the increasing demand for technology to automate and streamline the day-to-day activities of the busy real estate professional.”

“Elm Street Technology stands out as a differentiated platform serving the broad technology needs of real estate professionals,” states Jeff Greenberg, chairman and chief executive officer of Aquiline Capital Partners. “We believe Elm Street Technology has built a strong position within this market, with significant opportunities for continued expansion, and look forward to working with the company as they enter their next phase of growth.”

The investment from Aquiline will be used to accelerate product development as well as to expand Elm Street Technology’s portfolio of technology solutions. Past acquisitions have included companies such as eMerge, AgentJet, Listingbook, RLS2000 and Consolidated Knowledge.

For more information, please visit tryelevate.com.