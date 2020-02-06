Rocket Homes Introduces Neighborhood Trend Reports, Presenting Real Estate Data in Simple, Clear Way

Rocket Homes has introduced its Neighborhood Trend Reports, a multi-purpose resource that provides consumers a wealth of information about the local housing market. The reports include the median home price and how it’s trending, whether the area is a buyer’s or seller’s market, the number of homes for sale in the area, the share of homes that were sold under or over asking price and how fast homes are selling. All data is compared to the previous year so consumers can see the trend, and information is displayed with unmatched clarity—making Rocket Homes Neighborhood Trend Reports one of the industry’s best sources for real estate data.

“By bringing the Neighborhood Trend Report to market, we’ve taken another step forward in our mission to simplify the home-buying and -selling process,” says Sam Vida, president of Rocket Homes. “Information is power, and that power is now in the hands of consumers instead of just living with the professionals who study the local housing markets every day. Once they have this information, they can use it to make informed decisions when considering buying or selling a home.”

In the coming months, Rocket Homes will also launch Property Reports, displaying information similar to the Neighborhood Trend Reports, but on individual residences. Consumers will be able to see details about a home, get an estimate of the home’s value and see how it compares to properties in close proximity. This will help homeowners track the status of their own home, while giving potential buyers valuable insights as they consider making a move.

In addition to the Neighborhood Trend Reports, Rocket Homes’ website has grown significantly since its launch a little over a year ago. The search site—RocketHomes.com—has grown to now include 1.6 million listings, which represents more than half of all homes that are listed for sale throughout the country.

“At Rocket Homes, we are passionate about simplifying the real estate process by seamlessly connecting home search, local agents and, through a partnership with Rocket Mortgage, the mortgage process,” says Doug Seabolt, Rocket Homes CEO. “Through our integrated approach, we are able to reduce the stress and confusion that is often associated with buying a home, allowing people to enjoy it as the exciting time it should be.”

Rocket Homes is still focused on the company’s initial goal of matching homebuyers and sellers across all the country with qualified, vetted real estate agents. The company has one of the largest partner agent networks in the nation, with more than 25,000 agents across all 50 states and 3,100 counties in America.

This year will bring many added features to Rocket Homes, in even more states, including tools, information and services to help streamline the selling process—all part of the company’s mission of simplifying all aspects of the home-buying and -selling process.



For more information, please visit RocketHomes.com.