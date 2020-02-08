How Participating in the Power Broker Report Can Help Your Business

With the deadline to submit RISMedia’s 2020 Power Broker Survey just over one week away, now is the time to ensure your inclusion in the industry’s preeminent ranking of the nation’s top residential real estate firms. Here’s a look at just some of the firms that have already completed this year’s survey, ensuring their inclusion in the 32nd Annual Power Broker Report, to be released in April:

RISMedia’s Power Broker Report is the industry’s longest-running, preeminent ranking of U.S. residential real estate firms by sales volume and transactions. To participate in the survey this year, brokers are required to have completed a minimum of $75 million in sales volume and 250 transactions in 2019. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 18, 2020.

Why participate? Here are the top five reasons how completing the survey can help your business:

Superstar Status: You’ll join the industry’s elite when your firm is listed in the longest-running, largest-circulated ranking of the nation’s top residential real estate firms! Widespread Exposure: RISMedia’s Power Broker Report is distributed to more than 500,000 real estate professionals and puts a powerful PR vehicle in your hands for local and national media. A turnkey press kit is delivered to all participants! Recruiting Power: Being ranked as an RISMedia Power Broker will help you attract the best agents and retain your top producers. Third-Party Credibility: Your standing in RISMedia’s Power Broker Report sets you apart from the competition and helps establish instant trust with clients and prospects. World-Class Networking: To Top 500 Power Brokers will be invited to RISMedia’s 32nd Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner at the NAR Conference & Expo in New Orleans on Nov. 13, 2020, an invitation-only event honoring the nation’s top brokers.

New to the Power Broker Survey?

If you participated in past years, RISMedia will be emailing you your firm’s link to the survey. If you did not receive it, or are new to the survey, you can complete it here.

Important Information

The survey should be completed by an individual, shareholder or entity with majority ownership interest inclusive of subsidiaries. For your survey to be accepted, please be sure to check the boxes on the verification page and make sure it is signed by: 1. your broker; and 2. your CFO, accountant or other party who can validate that the data submitted is correct.

If you are part of a franchise brand, your corporate office may be submitting data on your behalf. We encourage you to complete the survey nonetheless, to enrich our research results.

There is no cost or any obligation to participate in RISMedia’s Power Broker Survey.

I Completed the Survey—Now What?

The Power Broker ranking and results will be revealed on April 1, 2020, in a complete directory and interactive ranking on RISMedia.com and in a partial ranking in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine. Brokers who rank in the Top 500 will be invited to RISMedia’s 25th Anniversary Power Broker Reception & Dinner, an annual gala held on Nov. 13 in New Orleans, La., in conjunction with the REALTORS® Conference & Expo.