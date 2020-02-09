CoreLogic Integrates Credit Services With Floify Point-of-Sale Solution

CoreLogic®, a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled services provider, announced the integration of its Instant Merge™ consumer credit report within Floify. This move allows Floify customers to automatically access credit report data, helping to expedite the decision-making process and close loans faster.

For more than 30 years, the Instant Merge credit report has been the most widely used merged credit report in the mortgage industry, providing the highest-quality data, customer service, technology and breadth of integrations. The direct integration of Floify’s point-of-sale technology allows clients to quickly and easily get validated applicant credit information and easily import the data into the Floify digital 1003.

“Our relationship with CoreLogic has allowed us to develop an integration that further streamlines the processing of credit reports, resulting in a smoother loan origination process for our mutual customers,” says Dave Sims, CEO of Floify. “We are fortunate to be working with CoreLogic as our companies strive to centralize mortgage document collection and improve the home-buying process for both lenders and borrowers.”

Floify is a digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale solution that streamlines the loan origination process by providing a secure application, communication and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners and other mortgage stakeholders. Lenders use Floify to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, and communicate with borrowers and real estate agents to help close loans faster.

“This integration with Floify means our customers can now instantly access credit data during the buyer’s journey and as a result, optimize their digital strategy during the lending process,” says Kevin Mullins, principal for Channel Partnerships at CoreLogic. “We’re excited to grow our partnership with Floify, and this recent endeavor represents our commitment to deliver an improved digital lending experience to our customers.”

As a part of one of the nation’s premier providers of credit and data verification services to the mortgage and automotive industry, the CoreLogic Instant Merge report is available on more than 60 different technology platforms.

For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.