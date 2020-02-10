Introducing All-New Homesnap Pro

Homesnap, a market-leading national home search platform that provides real-time MLS data to consumers and a mobile productivity tool for agents, has introduced All-New Homesnap Pro, the newest and most advanced generation of its home search platform.

All-New Homesnap Pro features a simple, user-friendly interface that empowers agents to dominate their market with extensive property information and the ability to identify potential sellers and homes before the competition. This advanced generation of Homesnap provides real estate professionals with over 500 data sources on a single platform—more than any other mobile solution in residential real estate, according to the company.

Homesnap conducted extensive research over three years to learn exactly which features real estate agents want and need in order to grow their businesses and operate more efficiently and successfully. This feedback is at the heart of the All-New Homesnap Pro technology.

“We listened to our agents and discovered that the most requested features for a real estate app are tools that give agents comprehensive property and homeowner information and ways to identify potential sellers,” says John Mazur, CEO of Homesnap. “With this latest generation of Homesnap Pro, we continue to give our users resources to better attract and serve their clients.”

Free to all Homesnap Pro agents, All-New Homesnap features include:

Off-Market Marketplace , a new feature that uses a cutting-edge machine-learning algorithm to identify potential sellers and display them on heatmaps

, a new feature that uses a cutting-edge machine-learning algorithm to identify potential sellers and display them on heatmaps Real-Time MLS Data Integrations that sync contacts, saved searches and listing carts to give a fuller picture of properties

that sync contacts, saved searches and listing carts to give a fuller picture of properties Advanced Search Filters that allow agents to find homes that meet their clients’ specific criteria like parking needs, or homes with a basement, pool or particular appliances.

that allow agents to find homes that meet their clients’ specific criteria like parking needs, or homes with a basement, pool or particular appliances. Improved Building Pages that provide better organized and more personalized information to users about residential buildings in their market, including the ability to browse units that match search criteria or search by individual unit numbers

The new Off-Market Marketplace uses machine learning to assign homes a Likelihood To List score, allowing agents to identify potential sellers or properties in their market that match their buyers’ search criteria before they go on the market. Likelihood To List scores are presented in color-coded heatmaps that give agents the ability to visualize a wealth of property information through their filtered searches.

“One of All-New Homesnap Pro’s new features, Off-Market Marketplace, is an advanced adaptation of machine learning,” says Lou Mintzer, Homesnap CPO. “Ninety percent of sellers select the first agent they talk to. We built a feature that uses a predictive algorithm that leverages AI to find patterns across disparate data sources to determine which homes will likely go on the market in the next year. Homesnap Pro agents can identify potential sellers before they’ve started the selling process, putting them one step ahead of the competition.”

The features included in All-New Homesnap Pro are available on iOS and Android devices to Homesnap Pro agents and are included as part of their MLS membership benefits at no additional charge. Throughout 2020, Homesnap will continue to roll out additional features and tools that help agents provide better client service and connect with prospects in real, tangible ways.

Credit: Homesnap

