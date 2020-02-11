Second Century Ventures Makes Investment in Modern Moving Services Platform Updater

Second Century Ventures, the venture capital arm of the National Association of REALTORS®, announced that it has made an investment in Updater, a leading digital moving concierge firm that allows REALTORS® to offer their clients a seamless, frustration-free moving process.

Updater was a member of Second Century Ventures’ inaugural 2013 REACH Accelerator class, a unique technology growth program that provides companies with education, mentorship, an insight panel and industry exposure to facilitate their launch into the marketplace.

“We’re changing how moving works for consumers and turning it into an enjoyable, frictionless experience,” says David Greenberg, Updater’s founder and CEO. “We’re excited to deepen our great relationship with SCV and NAR by investing heavily in the real estate industry and by enabling REALTORS® and property managers to deliver an unrivaled moving experience.”

Updater plans to use its current investment round to support aggressive growth initiatives. That undertaking includes the recently announced acquisition of Bridgevine, a leading provider of technology for home subscription sign-ups and associated concierge offerings. Bridgevine will become part of Updater’s home services division, helping expand app distribution and enhance Updater’s suite of products.

Mark Birschbach, NAR’s senior vice president of Strategic Business, Innovation & Technology, also expressed confidence following the announcement.

“We are impressed with Updater’s business progress and pleased to make an investment to reinforce its successful growth strategy,” Birschbach says. “Updater’s platform delivers unique value to REALTORS®, property managers and consumers alike. This investment is well aligned with SCV’s mission to support and advance technologies throughout the entire real estate ecosystem.”

For more information, please visit www.secondcenturyventures.com.