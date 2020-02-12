RE/MAX Launches Custom Listing Tool for Agents

RE/MAX has launched the newest marketing feature on the RE/MAX Hustle website, providing agents with the ability to create custom, professional commercials for each and every listing. The launch of this first-of-its-kind tool, developed in partnership with award-winning agency Camp + King, follows the recent release of the network’s 2020 advertising campaign and expanded custom commercial feature that allows agents to personalize the latest national advertising campaign assets with their contact information.

“Keeping the customer’s needs front and center, we developed an industry-first tool for agents to use on behalf of home sellers,” says Abby Lee, RE/MAX senior vice president, Marketing and Communications. “In a recent survey we conducted in partnership with Camp + King, ‘marketing my home’ was the stage of the home-selling process where sellers most needed the expertise of their agent. Agents can now more fully address that need by creating high-quality videos that promote the features of all their listings, like energy efficiency and an open floorplan, to better market the property.”

“No two listings are the same, so we’ve made this commercial generator customizable to show off the unique aspects of a seller’s property that make it a home,” says Emily Dillow, director of Brand Management and junior partner at Camp + King.

With preloaded home features to choose from, such as location and hardwood floors, as well as customizable text and photo options to highlight any detail of the property, the RE/MAX Hustle website provides countless compilations affiliates can leverage on behalf of their customers. RE/MAX agents can choose up to three home features per individual video, making the possibilities endless. In the weeks since the 2020 advertising campaign launch, there have been over 100,000 sessions driven to remaxhustle.com and over 61,000 videos created to-date.

From a single office that opened in 1973 in Denver, Colo., RE/MAX has grown into a global real estate network with more than 125,000 sales associates in more than 110 countries and territories. Given the real estate franchisor’s global footprint, features on the custom listing tool can also be translated into any language, helping to better serve customers worldwide.

RE/MAX affiliates can create custom listing videos at videotool.remaxhustle.com/listing/create/welcome.

For more information, please visit www.remax.com.