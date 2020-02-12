Recruiting for On-Purpose, Strategic Growth

How to Double the Size of Your Operation Through Effective Recruiting



It is true that what we focus on, expands. If you’re like most managers and brokers across the country, you want to grow your office and add more sales associates, but you have not had the time nor the strategy to effectively implement a recruiting plan that has any success.

Many managers tell me they lack the skills to get an appointment with an experienced agent from a competitor, or don’t have enough new licensees in their pipeline to attract new agents. Both lead to poor recruiting results, but can be improved quickly and easily with a great, on-purpose recruiting strategy:

Write a recruiting action plan with goals and dates. You don’t know what you want to achieve if you don’t have a plan. Writing out your action plan helps you delineate the exact activities that you are going to do to generate recruiting success. Start with how you want the outcome to look, and then spell out all the ways you will accomplish the goal, including deadlines. Share your plan and progress with an accountability partner or coach. This exponentiates and accelerates your results and success.



Schedule recruiting time into your day. If you are not managing your time well, you will be in defense mode constantly and reacting to the “crisis of the day” all the time. Sound familiar? Make it a point to be on-purpose with how you spend your hours and literally write your recruiting calls and activities into your schedule. You have an appointment set with yourself to make those activities and calls your No. 1 priority. Let nothing disrupt this high dollar-producing activity until you have completed what you intended to do.



Attract candidates on purpose. It is vitally important to attract and recruit on purpose. You can attract new and experienced agents from competitors through a number of great methods, including social media, letters, emails, postcards and phone calls. These are great ways to create appointments, so include these methods in your plan. Use your sales skills to recruit people you meet every day. Remember, you should be recruiting on purpose through intentional action. When is the last time you recruited an agent o purpose—not when someone called you to join your team or showed up to your office to become an agent? When you focus on being on purpose, your opportunities become amazingly greater, and your actual recruiting success grows!



Know your value proposition. It is so important to know your personal value and that of your brokerage. What do you personally bring to the recruit that will help them be successful and grow their business? What does your brokerage provide in terms of marketing, training, online leads, branding, technology and support that you can communicate to a new or experienced agent that will truly separate you from any other brokerage or sales manager in your market? Know this, and communicate it with enthusiasm, conviction and passion, and you will be showing real value to your candidates.

Track the number of recruiting appointments secured per week. If you are trying to recruit a certain number of new and experienced agents in a month, quarter or year, then you need to make sure you are filling your calendar with recruiting appointments every week. Track the goal versus the actual number, and hold yourself accountable—or, turn this into your coach or partner to ensure you keep it as a priority. When you focus on getting appointments, your calendar will be full, you will build a great pipeline and you will generate recruiting success.

It is imperative that you schedule your recruiting activities every day to ensure you are going to execute them. Your written action plan starts the process, and making the activities a priority on your calendar will make all the difference in your recruiting success. Stay the course and remain laser-focused on your goal, and you will achieve it!

Happy recruiting!

