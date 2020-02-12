Share the Love With Your Clients

The world is filled with noise and negativity. This makes it easy to forget to show appreciation for clients and vendors when agents get caught up in the chaos of real estate. Considering all great businesses are built on relationships, it is very important to recognize the folks in your database who support what you do.

Truth is, your top clients won’t know how much they mean to you unless you tell them! If their reflex is to refer you to friends and family whenever someone says, “I’m thinking of buying,” wouldn’t you want to express some gratitude? Make it a point to communicate to your sphere often about how grateful you are for their business.

Here’s what we tell our Buffini & Company real estate coaching clients when it comes to providing encouragement and affection toward those in their database with authenticity.

Be Intentional

It’s easy to drift along, presuming that others know you appreciate them, but if you’re not vocal about it, then they are probably in the dark. Make it your intention to tell your clients and relationships why you love working with them. Take it a step further by blocking an hour a week or even 30 minutes daily to call or write a few people in your database to thank them for their business. Explain why that particular person is so meaningful to you, but don’t spend too much time on it. If your message feels inauthentic, it won’t have the same effect.

Give Affirmations

Whether it’s your clients, business partners or even your spouse or kids, you can’t affirm and appreciate people enough. You’ll be hard-pressed to meet a person who doesn’t feel amazing after receiving some encouragement. In real estate coaching, positive affirmations are essential to helping our agents build and maintain the confidence that they can achieve. It’s the same for your clients! Tell them why they are great, and continue to build those relationships—try to affirm publicly, too, when you can.

No Exceptions

Each affirmation or appreciation must be given wholeheartedly. The word “but” should never follow your positive comment. If you add the word “but” to your affirmation, the person will forget the affirmation and only remember what came after. The word “but” acts as a qualifier and your affirmation goes from unconditional to conditional. Oftentimes the people around us are starving for acknowledgment. They might not have heard a good word all day, all week…maybe all month. When you encourage someone, it’s like putting courage inside them. So affirm them strongly with your whole heart.

Sharing the love with your clients is the best way to nourish the relationships on which your business is built. Affirm positively, authentically and publicly to show gratitude for your clients and increase their own well-being. When you make people feel valued, they want to give that feeling back to you.

Buffini & Company real estate coaching is a great way to get some accountability and tips and strategies for client appreciation. Sign up for your free business consultation today!

Brian Buffini immigrated to San Diego from Ireland in 1986 and became a top-performing REALTOR®. He then founded Buffini & Company to share his powerful lead-generation system. Buffini & Company has trained more than 3 million people in 37 countries and coaches more than 25,000 business pros. Today, Brian’s a New York Times best-selling author and reaches over 7 million listeners a year through “The Brian Buffini Show” podcast. For more information, please visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.