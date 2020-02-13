Everybody Loves the Local Expert

Do your past clients love you? Would they recommend you to your family and friends?

As an agent, your success depends on the good will of your community and past clients. Here are five ways to demonstrate your dedication and commitment to the people in your community and build relationships that will inspire your leads and contacts to recommend you again and again.

1. Create communities.

A neighborhood or city doesn’t start off as a community. It’s created when people come together to share a common experience. If your area doesn’t already have a sense of community at the street, neighborhood or city level, step up and make it happen. Organize block parties, neighborhood yard sales, or city-wide events to get people in your area out, about and interacting with each other.

2. Offer value.

Nothing delights someone quite like receiving a gift, and the best gifts are often those that add value to someone’s life. Share e-books, checklists and guides that will help your leads, clients and online audience achieve their goals. Homes.com has a library of free, brandable guides available for your use here , but you can also create your own hyper-local content to delight your community.

3. Show your expertise.

A real estate agent’s job doesn’t stop at showing homes and filling out contracts; you have to be an expert on all things local. Create and share content about local businesses, events, news and real estate on your blog, social channels and website. Reach out to other businesses and news sites and offer to guest-write on topics relevant to their audience to reach more people in your area.

4. Get involved.

Getting involved by coaching a youth sport, volunteering or sponsoring an event is a great way to show your community that you care. It’s also a great time to do some networking and makes an excellent conversation topic when engaging with potential clients.

5. Be unique.

If you’re the only real estate agent in your area, kudos to you. However, most agents are competing against hundreds or thousands of agents in the same geographic region. That means you have to do something to stand out. One of the best ways to do this is to focus on a specific niche. That way, even if you aren’t the local expert for your entire city, you can be the expert for pet parents, inherited homeowners, people looking to buy or sell haunted houses or another niche you’re passionate about. Learn how to find a fantastic niche here!

Committing yourself to helping your community is an excellent way to connect with people who may be interested in buying or selling a home. Advertising through Homes.com’s Local Connect program is another great way to find active buyers and sellers. Chat with one of our representatives to find out if your zip code is available.