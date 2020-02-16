Halstead Hamptons Agents Recognized With Company-Wide Awards

Halstead, a leading residential real estate brokerage firm in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, has announced that three of its Hamptons agents have been recognized with company-wide awards based on their sales performance in 2019. The awards were presented by Philip O’Connell, Halstead’s managing director of the Hamptons, on Feb. 5.

The following Halstead agents received recognition:

Timothy O’Connor : Agent of the Year, Hamptons

: Agent of the Year, Hamptons Janice Hayden : Agent of the Year, Southampton

: Agent of the Year, Southampton William Kuneth: Agent of the Year, East Hampton

“We are extremely proud of the Halstead Hamptons agents who received company-wide awards this year. Each of these agents are incredibly skilled and among the best in the industry. This recent acknowledgment is a testament to their hard work and dedication to their clients,” said O’Connell.

For more information, please visit www.halstead.com.