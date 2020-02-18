Howard Hanna Announces Big Event Open House Dates for Spring 2020

Homebuyers will feel a spring in their step a bit earlier this year as Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, the third-largest real estate company in the nation, hosts three Big Event open house weekends. The Big Event, which invites homebuyers to come “pick” their perfect home, is a series of three weekends when each Howard Hanna office holds open houses for nearly every home for sale. In total, the company anticipates holding more than 10,000 open houses during these events.

The three Big Event open house weekends for Spring 2020 are:

February 22-23

March 21-22

April 18-19

“While HowardHanna.com attracts millions of visitors every month, the internet can only scratch the surface of a home’s charms. Open houses let visitors really experience a home, inviting them to explore a home’s details in person, feel the layout of the space and better understand the neighborhood,” says Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

President, Western New York Region at Howard Hanna Fred Corsi explains that the Big Event is the perfect time to sell a home: “With so much additional exposure through print and digital advertising, social media and other exciting marketing efforts for homes featured in the Big Event, it’s a great time to sell a home. In addition to Big Event marketing efforts, spring home sellers get 24/7 exposure on HowardHanna.com, which receives over 2 million visitors every month.”

During all Big Event weekends, mortgage loan originators from Howard Hanna Mortgage Services, 1st Priority Mortgage and Towne Mortgage will be on-site at Howard Hanna offices to answer questions about financing a home or pre-qualify interested buyers for a mortgage.

To buy or sell a home, or to learn more about Big Event open house weekends, contact your local Howard Hanna agent, stop by an open house or visit HowardHanna.com/BigEvent.