U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Wins $100,000 Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway

Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans announced that recently retired U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Sgt. Jennifer Robinson has won the $100,000 prize (less tax withholding) in the Veterans United Home Loans and realtor.com New Home for the Holidays Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway Sweepstakes.

Sgt. Robinson served in the United States Marine Corps from 2013-2019 as a Military Police with K9 Specialty. She trained Military Working Dogs at the Department of Defense’s training facility at Lackland Air Force Base for the majority of her military career.

“Every year, this gives us the opportunity to meet an incredible family whose service and sacrifice both inspire and humble us. For our fifth sweepstakes, Jennifer, her husband and their three children are no exception,” says Veterans United Chief Marketing Officer Kris Farmer. “We are incredibly proud to partner with realtor.com in this mission to help make the dream of homeownership a reality for a deserving veteran and their family.”

Robinson says, “Winning this is so shocking and such a blessing to us. It means we can get a home with land, which is what our dream has always been. We love everything about getting your kids muddy and sweaty and learning what work means and how to grow your own food in order to be sufficient in life. We can’t thank realtor.com and Veterans United enough.”

Robinson, along with her husband Troy and their three children, live in Alvin, Texas. Robinson, born and raised in California, is looking forward to finding a new home with some land to bring her mustang, Sundance, to Texas from her hometown. The family enjoys hitting up any Texas sporting event, working on puzzles at home and camping.

“Jennifer represents all who serve and have served to protect the U.S., which is why all of us at realtor.com are proud to celebrate this moment with her and her family,” says Tricia Smith, realtor.com senior vice president. “This is the fifth time we’ve participated with Veterans United on a home giveaway for those who have sacrificed for our nation. The dedication by America’s servicemembers has made the American Dream possible for everyone living in the U.S.”

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.