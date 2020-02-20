Howard Hanna Holds Southeast Region Awards Event to Celebrate Associates’ Success

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services held its annual Southeast Region Awards event to celebrate the success of its agents and associates on Feb. 12. This year, Howard Hanna agents and associates in the Southeast Region were honored with numerous awards, including:

National Sales Excellence Award, recognizing agents who rank in the top 5 percent of real estate agents nationally

Green Penguin Award (formerly Quality Service Award), honoring agents with exceptional client evaluations

Awards for top producers in each office by sales and listing volume

Best of the Best and Very Best of the Best awards celebrating the company’s top-producing agents overall

“Our awards events are a time to celebrate our sales associates’ and region’s successes. It’s a culmination of tireless work and great achievement. We also see it as an opportunity to unveil and showcase upcoming technology releases, innovative sales programs like Move Faster™, and demonstrate the value of the Howard Hanna brand,” said Dennis A. Cestra, Jr., president, Southeast Region at Howard Hanna and grandson of company founder Howard W. Hanna, Jr.

Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, added, “This year is an especially important milestone as we launch our new mission, vision and values to the world after the exciting unveiling at Howard Hanna Convention 2019. Developed as part of a yearlong effort to reflect the values of the associates and employees of Howard Hanna, these guideposts celebrate what we do best: Make a difference in people’s lives.”

This year’s awards event comes on the heels of a successful year for Howard Hanna in Southeast Virginia and North Carolina:

$1.4 billion in closed volume

12 percent growth in overall marketshare

28 percent growth in Williamsburg, Va., area

4,918 closed units

3,655 listings

2,801 units under management

The event was held at The Main in Norfolk, Va., at 3:00 p.m. and was open to Howard Hanna real estate agents in the Southeast Region. Helen Hanna Casey, CEO; Annie Hanna Cestra, COO; Annie Hanna Engel, Esq., president and COO of Howard Hanna Insurance Services; F. Duffy Hanna, Esq., president of Howard Hanna Financial Services; and Cestra, Jr., hosted the event, along with the region’s managers and department heads.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.