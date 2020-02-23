Applauding the Best and Brightest: 2020 Newsmakers to Be Celebrated This Spring

RISMedia’s 2019 Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner (Credit: PlanOmatic)

This spring, RISMedia’s 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers are being celebrated at the Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, an exclusive gathering honoring the more than 300 individuals who made news for their contributions to the industry in the past year.

During the event, the 2020 Newsmakers will be recognized on stage, in addition to the Hall of Fame Newsmakers, a class of distinguished icons in the industry. The 2020 Hall of Fame Newsmakers are:

Paul Boomsma , President & CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

, President & CEO, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® Brian Buffini , Chairman & Founder, Buffini & Company

, Chairman & Founder, Buffini & Company Harold Crye , Principal & CEO, Crye-Leike REALTORS®

, Principal & CEO, Crye-Leike REALTORS® Marilyn Eiland and Mark Woodroof , Managing Partners, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene

and , Managing Partners, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene Dan Elsea and Stuart Elsea , President, Brokerage Services and President, Financial Services, Real Estate One Family of Companies

and , President, Brokerage Services and President, Financial Services, Real Estate One Family of Companies Georgianna Findlay Finn , Co-Owner & Founder, Coach Real Estate Associates, Inc.

, Co-Owner & Founder, Coach Real Estate Associates, Inc. Lawrence “Larry” Flick IV , Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®

, Chairman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS® Bob Hale , President & CEO, Houston Association of REALTORS®

, President & CEO, Houston Association of REALTORS® Dave and Gail Liniger , Co-Founders & Vice Chairs of the Board, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc.

, Co-Founders & Vice Chairs of the Board, RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Nick Shivers, President & CEO, The Nick Shivers Team, Keller Williams Portland Central.

The event, being held May 13 at the National Press Club (“The Place Where News Happens”), precedes RISMedia’s Midyear Power Broker Forum, held May 14 at the REALTORS® Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo in Washington, D.C. During the popular session, Power Brokers will candidly discuss “The Leading Edge: Bold Leadership Strategies for Challenging Times.”

RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers Reception & Dinner is presented by Master Sponsors American Home Shield, HSA Home Warranty, Quicken Loans and Realty ONE Group; Host Sponsors Cinch Home Services, the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing and Real Estate Express; and Event Sponsors Local Logic, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors, RE/MAX LLC and ShelterZoom. For attendance information, please contact Deb Ryan at 203-855-1234 ext. 165 or dryan@rismedia.com.

For more from the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, go to RISMedia.com/2020-Newsmakers or RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine. For consideration for the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com.