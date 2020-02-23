Realty ONE Group Wows International Attendees at Annual ONE Summit in Las Vegas

The UNBrokerage Unveils New Luxury Brand, Preview Launch of New Website and Walks the Vegas Strip to Benefit the Beverly Carter Foundation



Realty ONE Group, one of the country’s fastest-growing franchisors, hosted its annual ONE Summit recently at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev., and kicked off the event with the ONE Walk down the Vegas Strip to benefit the Beverly Carter Foundation.

ONE Summit 2020 opened with the charity walk and a Welcome Reception, followed by two full days of remarkable speakers, including Taya Kyle, Eileen Collins and Pamela Meyer; breakout sessions; panel discussions; a Women’s Leadership Luncheon; and a final BLACK & GOLD Gala at the world-renowned Hakkasan Night Club.

“This event keeps getting better and better because our outstanding real estate professionals are helping us build a dynamic coolture that fuels ONE Summit and everything we do,” said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “We came to celebrate with each other, learn and have an amazing time, but we also made some highly-anticipated announcements, unveilings and had a host of surprises for our attendees.”

Las Vegas headliner Terry Fator and magician Shin Lim wowed the crowd of more than 1,500 franchise owners and real estate professionals. Summit-goers also shopped through thousands of apparel and other items at the ONE Shop, known for its dynamic ONE-branded gear, and were able to design, customize and print their own T-shirts at high-tech kiosks.

The Unbrokerage Unveils

During the first day of the Summit, Realty ONE Group unveiled its new luxury brand, ONE LUXE, launching first in several key markets, then rolling out across the country and Canada throughout the year. The ONE LUXE brand has all of the wow and appeal of the UNBrokerage brand with the modern luxury appeal that attracts high-end buyers and sellers.



The company also previewed the launch of its new, ONE-of-a-kind website, realtyonegroup.com, that will launch later this month. The site was modeled after innovators outside of the real estate space and promises design, special features and fun like no other.

Benefitting the Beverly Carter Foundation

Carl Carter, Jr., son of Beverly Carter and founder of the Foundation that works to ensure the safety of all REALTORS®, joined runners and walkers and a local FOX News crew on Sunday, along with Jewgieniew and his family, to show support for a great cause and start the two-day convention off showing unity among all real estate professionals.

Realty ONE Group recently donated $11,111 to the Foundation during the recent National Association of REALTORS® convention to help raise awareness for the Foundation and create new tools for agent safety.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 12,000 real estate professionals in over 270 locations in 40 states, Washington D.C., and Canada. The company has doubled its real estate professional count and volume and tripled its transaction count since 2017.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.