Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Begins Franchise Operations in Canada

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, one of the fastest-growing real estate brokerage franchise networks with more than 50,000 agents, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Europe and the Middle East and more than $114 billion in real estate sales volume, has begun operating in Canada, as Toronto-based Blue Elephant Realty joined the globally acclaimed brokerage network. Blue Elephant will begin operating as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Living Realty in March.

Blue Elephant Realty, founded in 2015 by Blair Johnson and Mark Wadden, has more than 100 innovative real estate professionals and has rapidly evolved into one of Toronto’s most sought after and respected luxury residential real estate firms.

Blue Elephant Realty agents have a well-earned reputation for providing their customers with unprecedented, personalized service, coupled with a comprehensive array of marketing services. Their agents focus on the Greater Toronto area and will seek to rapidly expand through the new relationship.

The addition of Canada furthers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ global reach, who over the past three years has added franchisees in London (Kay & Co.), Dubai (Gulf Properties), Madrid and Barcelona (Larvia), Lisbon (Portugal Property), Milan (Maggi Properties), and Berlin and Frankfurt (Rubina Real Estate).

“Establishing a franchise presence in Canada has been a major focus of our network’s global expansion,” says Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “To that end, we are delighted to have innovative market leaders like Blair, Mark and their team join the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network and we look forward to supporting their continued growth.”

“We are very pleased that this extraordinary team of professionals are our brokerage network’s entrée into Canada,” says Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “Combining the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand with their well-established reputation for innovation and customer service is a win/win for their customers and Toronto’s real estate market as a whole.”

“We are excited about this next stage in our evolution as industry leaders,” says Stephanie Newlands, SVP of Sales for Blue Elephant Realty. “By joining the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network, which carries the name of one of the world’s most respected companies, we will have the capabilities for providing our clients with an unparalleled level of resources and personalized services.”

“Blue Elephant Realty is a well-respected company with outstanding leadership and we are very proud that they will be a part of our real estate brokerage network family,” adds Blefari.

The company also gains access to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ “FOREVER Cloud” technology suite powered by Salesforce, including lead generation, marketing support, social media content, video production/distribution support, and more. In addition, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices provides global listing syndication, professional training and the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings.

For more information, please visit www.bhhs.com.