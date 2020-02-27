How Much Will Repairs and Upgrades Cost? Get the Answers

During the process of buying or selling a home, your clients often learn about recommended or required repairs and upgrades. This can happen as a result of the home inspection, or you may make suggestions based on your knowledge of the local market and comparable homes.

Of course, the first thing your clients want to know is, “How much will that cost?”

The Pillar To Post Construction and Remodeling Estimates Cost Guide puts this information at your fingertips. It provides estimated cost ranges for the repair and/or replacement of major systems and components in a home, including heating and cooling, roofing, plumbing, electrical, and much more. It also includes general guidelines for the life expectancies of those systems.

This information can help your clients make informed decisions when they’re considering home repairs or improvements, and is valued by buyers and sellers alike.

For complimentary copies of the newly updated Cost Guide, please contact your local Pillar To Post Home Inspector or download it.

Book your home inspection today.

