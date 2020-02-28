House Hunting Tips for Parents of Young Kids

If you have young children, focus on safety and convenience when shopping for a new home.

Look for a layout that will help you supervise your kids and contain messes.

Buy a house with enough bedrooms, plus extra rooms if you plan to expand your family later.

Stairs can be a safety hazard. Baby gates can protect kids but can be a hassle for adults.

Hard flooring materials can cause injuries if kids fall. Carpet can be safer but hard to keep clean.

A fenced-in yard can help your kids get exercise and keep messes out of the house.

Choose a house with enough bathrooms and a laundry room.