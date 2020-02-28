House Hunting Tips for Parents of Young Kids

If you have young children, focus on safety and convenience when shopping for a new home.
Look for a layout that will help you supervise your kids and contain messes.
Buy a house with enough bedrooms, plus extra rooms if you plan to expand your family later.
Stairs can be a safety hazard. Baby gates can protect kids but can be a hassle for adults.
Hard flooring materials can cause injuries if kids fall. Carpet can be safer but hard to keep clean.
A fenced-in yard can help your kids get exercise and keep messes out of the house.
Choose a house with enough bathrooms and a laundry room.