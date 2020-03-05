Broker Public Portal Introduces the All-New Homesnap Pro

Consumers today live in a world of online listings, with the ability to look up deep data with a few taps of the keyboard on their phone. But it’s the job of real estate agents to educate their clients about the homes they’re considering, not the other way around.

The All-New Homesnap Pro allows agents to connect with consumers and provide the most accurate, timely and extensive information to help them make the best decisions when they buy or sell a home. Homesnap uses the supercomputer you hold in your hands—your smartphone—to deliver everything you need to know about a property. The new features, also accessible on desktops and laptops, are free to the one million agents who already have access to Homesnap Pro.

What’s New

Homesnap developers spent the past 18 months improving six core areas of Homesnap Pro, including advanced search, 360-degree consolidated property history, a new off-market marketplace, expansive homeowner profiles, new building pages, data integration, machine learning, and more. We followed industry best practices to create the most robust real estate search available, from adopting RESO standards to adding more advanced filters.

Homesnap Pro improves searches with specific features—from commute time to basements and pools—to more obscure ones, such as carports. It also offers multi-status search. Homesnap Pro combines public records information, plus mortgage, tax and deed histories, into a single timeline. Search also adds public record filters for off-market properties such as ownership time or last list date.

What does this mean? Agents using Homesnap Pro will know more about every property, its sales and improvement history—and all the people who own or have owned the property.

The new homeownership profiles connect information about people to information about properties. Agents can see historical listing activity, including past photos and previous listing agents, and can obtain available contact information for past and present homeowners—all included in the Homesnap offering from MLSs.

New-building pages allow agents to look inside multi-unit residential buildings and investigate every unit that’s for sale, for rent or off-market.

New Likelihood to List Score

Perhaps the coolest new feature is the “Likelihood To List Score.” Homesnap’s machine learning algorithm provides agents instant insight into potential new business opportunities. Using a range of criteria, we have scored every home in the country on how likely it is to list within the next 12 months.

Agents can view the key indicators used to calculate the score so they can decide what to do with this information. The new heatmaps make it easy for agents to visualize and identify new market opportunities instantly.

Finally, Homesnap Pro agents with access to MLSs using CoreLogic Matrix and Black Knight Paragon can run their business even more efficiently. Our deep MLS systems integrations provide synced contacts, synced save searches, listing add/edit features, and more, so that agents can use their phones to perform key business functions without having to connect to their MLS software.

BPP Makes It Possible

Reinvestment by the Broker Public Portal (BPP) has fueled this colossal leap in technology. Because of the BPP, Homesnap Pro can provide the most trustworthy listing information directly from the MLS. The All-New Homesnap Pro delivers on the BPP promise to empower agents with the latest generation of technology, while delivering over two million free leads to agents in 230-plus markets.