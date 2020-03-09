Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Launches New iBuyer Service to Help Southern California Homeowners

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, one of Southern California’s largest real estate companies with offices spanning from Anaheim to Palm Springs, announces a new iBuyer service for homeowners. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties new Offer Optimizer provides homeowners throughout Southern California more options to sell their homes than ever before.

“Homeowners throughout Orange County, San Bernardino County, Riverside County and the desert communities thinking about selling can now push a button and receive multiple offers instantly,” says Mark Stark, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “Offer Optimizer gives our clients the most options, combined with the guidance of an experienced and trusted agent to help them maximize their selling opportunity.”

“Homeowners want to see what iBuyers will offer. We can show them what it looks like to sell their home to an iBuyer, sell their home on the open market, or they may choose not to sell,” Stark says. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is partnering with zavvie, whose Offer Optimizer™ Suite technology connects agents and their clients to iBuyers.

The new iBuyer service that Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is launching gives homeowners the ability to receive multiple offers all in one place.

“Consumers want choices, and our new iBuyer service give them more choices than ever,” adds Gordon Miles, resident and COO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “We know from research that homeowners want the help of a professional real estate sales executive when they sell, including when they sell to an iBuyer. We are giving consumers what they are asking for: all the options plus a professional agent to guide them throughout the entire process.”

Miles notes a recent iBuyer study found that 41 percent of all sellers would consider an iBuyer offer. Among those considering an iBuyer offer, 92 percent still want to be represented by a professional real estate agent.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has one of the most recognized and trustworthy brands in the real estate industry.

Lane Hornung, CEO and founder of zavvie, says, “Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is known for providing the highest standards of service, making it a leader in Southern California. By expanding their real estate services with Offer Optimizer, they are offering clients their competitors don’t have. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is setting the highest bar for how homes are sold in Southern California.”

Hornung notes the online tools that zavvie provides are current, reliable and packed with market-specific data so homeowners can make informed decisions with the guidance of a professional agent.

For more information, please visit zavvie.com/bhhsca or www.bhhscalifornia.com.