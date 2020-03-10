Color Your World

Are your rooms looking blah? Tired of the same old, same old? Sounds like you might need some fresh paint to brighten things up! Now is a great time for interior painting. Whether you hire a professional or make this a DIY project, these tips will help you get results you’ll love.



1. Test sample colors in the room. The best way is to paint sample swatches onto the walls or on poster board. You’ll see how the appearance will shift as the light changes throughout the day and when room lighting is turned on at night. Sample cans cost only a few dollars each and are well worth the small investment.

2. Choose paints labeled low- or no-VOC (volatile organic compounds) to benefit indoor air quality. These paints also have minimal to no wet paint odor.

3. Sheen or shine? Higher-gloss paints are easy to wipe clean and are good for trim, cabinets, doors and other areas that handle heavy traffic. Choose a lower sheen such as eggshell or satin for a softer look in bedrooms, living rooms and dining rooms.

4. Don’t forget the ceiling. A fresh coat of paint on a dingy ceiling can make the room look instantly fresher and cleaner.

Start with one room at a time, or make it a longer-term project and tackle several. Either way, you’ll enjoy your new look sooner if you start right now!

