Secret Ingredient for Success in Real Estate

I’ve been in the real estate industry for more than 30 years, and during that time, I’ve learned a lot about building and growing a successful business. One of the most important lessons I’ve learned to maintain a thriving business is you need to first master the fundamentals. To create the kind of loyal and long-lasting relationships that drive referrals and guarantee great business, you need to provide exceptional customer service and go the extra mile to make your clients feel valued.

Yet, there is another secret ingredient for success, and it’s one of the most important: accountability.

Webster’s Dictionary defines accountability as “an obligation or willingness to accept responsibility or to account for one’s actions.” Now, accepting responsibility for your actions isn’t always an easy thing to do. Even when our intentions are good, many of us can make excuses or bury our heads in the sand when it comes to being accountable.

Take exercising, for example. We set goals to exercise regularly, but our good intentions can often fall by the wayside quite quickly. Why is this? Because we’re going it alone. We all have blind spots and weaknesses in our behavior. Without someone to keep us on our game, we can be more tempted to give in to the distractions, skip the workouts and reach for the TV remote and ice cream instead. When we have a workout buddy or a coach, however, we know that someone is holding us responsible to move toward our end goals. Having an accountability partner like this has a double benefit: working out becomes more fun, and we achieve far more than if we were going it alone, because we’ve got no excuses.

The same principles apply to the real estate industry. This profession can be quite isolated, so it’s vital to have someone in your life who is there to hold you accountable. With a real estate coach or mentor in your corner, you know you’re not in it alone, and you’re far more likely to stay on track and achieve your goals in the long run.

Your real estate coach keeps you on the road to success by:

Checking in with you regularly

Giving wise, practical advice to strengthen your business

Providing support and encouragement when you’re feeling disheartened

Whatever the next-level goals you want to achieve—whether it’s growing your business, investing in property or saving to fund your kids’ college tuition—you need accountability. As Dr. Stephen R. Covey once said, “Accountability breeds response-ability.” Having someone holding your feet to the fire and keeping you accountable for your choices and actions makes that critical difference when it comes to getting where you want to go.

Accountability is the secret to success in any profession. All of the top athletes in the world have a coach. If they don’t go it alone, why should you? Pair up with a real estate coach, keep yourself on the right track and achieve more than you ever thought possible. To get started on a coaching journey with Buffini & Company, sign up for a free business consultation today.



Brian Buffini immigrated to San Diego from Ireland in 1986 and became a top-performing REALTOR®. He then founded Buffini & Company to share his powerful lead-generation system. Buffini & Company has trained more than 3 million people in 37 countries and coaches more than 25,000 business pros. Today, Brian’s a New York Times best-selling author and reaches over 7 million listeners a year through “The Brian Buffini Show” podcast. For more, visit buffiniandcompany.com.

