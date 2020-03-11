How to Increase Your Market Presence Right Now

The real estate industry is changing rapidly. It feels like every week brings a shiny new object to the market that promises instant results for just a few easy payments. As more investors, technologies and agents jump into the business’ warm waters, making your real estate marketing stand out has never been more necessary.

Even though some tactics have changed, the important principles have not. The most enduring organizations didn’t get to where they are today because of artificial intelligence, self-driving cars or other flashy products. They lasted because they were built on several fundamental business principles.

This doesn’t mean technology shouldn’t have a place in your operation. However, it’s important to keep in mind that technology is meant to assist you—not replace you! You are the one who is able to get out there and provide an exceptional experience for your clients, and your real estate marketing should reflect that. Establish a presence in your marketplace, and you will automatically set yourself apart from agents who are only focusing on tech to get them more leads. These three strategies will help guide you on your journey.

Invest in Relationships

Relationships are the foundation of every great business and real estate lead generation strategy . That’s one thing your technology can’t build for you! You can use platforms like Facebook and Instagram to keep in touch with people in your database, but at the end of the day, you need to get face-to-face and build rapport to strengthen those connections. When clients see you, you stand out! They remember who you are and the warmth that you bring, and they keep that in mind when they have family or friends in need of a real estate pro.

Stand Out With Service

Going one extra mile makes a huge difference in how your clients perceive you. It’s sitting down with a first-time buyer to walk them through what they can expect. It’s bringing clients pizza on moving day so dinner is one less thing they have to worry about. These small acts won’t take abundant time or money, but they will have a tremendous impact on the way you make someone feel. As clients spread the word about your kind actions, their connections will seek you out for that same high level of care.

Dive Into Training

Many agents are so focused on getting to the next transaction, they forget to build their own skills along the way. Jim Rohn famously said, “If you work hard on yourself you can make a fortune.” This is why an investment in real estate agent training is one of the best you can make. Great training will help you brush up on the fundamentals of your craft, and equip you with knowledge and skills that reveal themselves in the quality of your work.