Real Estate Recruitingâ€”Right Now!

Now May Be the Time for Future Agents to Take the Leap and Do Pre-Licensing Education



About a month ago, I wrote an article for RISMedia, “Recruiting for On-Purpose Strategic Growth.” If you haven’t read it yet, I recommend you take a look, and immediately incorporate and accelerate everything about that article into your recruiting activities.

The reason is that many of the people that are on your new agent recruiting listâ€”or could have beenâ€”have unexpectedly and involuntarily found themselves with idle time that they previously did not have. Service workers, some small business owners and many other of our neighbors now have the time to pursue a real estate license that they may have been considering, so you need to immediately implement your outreach and encouragement to help make that happen as part of your team.

Now is the time for a new agent recruiting blitz. Here are some steps to include in your plan:

Time-block for recruiting.

This should be part of your daily activity. Block anywhere from 1-4 hours each day, depending on your goals, and know that these hours must be dedicated to recruiting activity if your plan is going to succeed.

Immediately contact your current new-recruit list.

These are your top-tier prospects. Review this list first and identify who is most likely to have been impacted by today’s reality. Reach out to them directly, ask how they are doing, and recommend that they complete any necessary pre-licensing coursework while their current schedule allows for it.



Create new recruits!

In this time of social distancing, social media is busier than ever. Take advantage of all of those eyeballs looking online and reach out to your extended sphere for potential new recruits. Ask your agents, your friends and everyone you know who they think may benefit from a career in real estate. You can also create sponsored ads on Facebook or elsewhere to reach out to specific people (e.g., restaurant servers or managers) that could be currently open to pursuing a new real estate license.



Hold virtual recruiting events.

During your outreach by phone, social media and otherwise, you can promote Virtual Career Events to explain the benefits of a career in real estate, why someone should join your brokerage and how you will help them start their new journey. Hold a webinar or host a videoconference on Zoom.us, or simply use FaceTime or another live chat service.



The point is, a real estate career may be the lifeline that many of our neighbors and friends need to survive and succeed in the future, and your timely outreach can help make that happen. Talk to them, encourage them, and recommend that they do whatever pre-licensing work now while they have the time, especially since it likely can be done online (I recommend checking out realestateexpress.com to see if this is available in your state). Good luck, and happy recruiting!

Sherri Johnson Â is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer.Â Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy sessionÂ or visitÂ www.sherrijohnson.comÂ for more information.