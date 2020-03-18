Tips to Train Your Team Virtually

When you’re unable to work with your real estate team face-to-face, holding yourself accountable can be tough. How do you keep up with your professional goals when you can’t physically meet with your team? That’s where a virtual real estate training program comes in handy.

Virtual real estate agent training courses provide a valuable shared experience with your team, even when you’re miles apart. These types of training boost accountability and sharpen your skills for the next time you get out-and-about with clients and colleagues.

If you want to host a virtual real estate agent training course online for your team, here are some tips for an exceptional experience.

Make It a Routine

Switching from an office setting to working from home can really shake up your daily routine. By setting a specific day and time each week for your training course, you are bringing back a sense of normalcy to your work day. You know that every Wednesday at 10 a.m., you will log in to your course portal and watch that week’s module—and you know that your team is doing the same thing! Make this the one constant you can look forward to each work week.

Follow Up With a Video Call

With all the video conferencing platforms out there, it’s easy to make the experience interactive. Set up a consistent video call right after your team has watched the module and share the major takeaways and strategies you learned. It doesn’t have to be formal—these types of meetings are a healthy way to connect without being in the same room. There are several free online platforms to facilitate your chat.



Take It to Social Media

Start a Facebook Group for your team if you don’t have one already, and use it to post interesting articles, discussion questions and anything else related to your course (or life in general). Maybe you need more clarity on something from the training, or perhaps it’s 10 p.m. and you just thought of a brilliant lead generation idea you just have to share. The platform is a casual space for connection that belongs to your group only. This can also spark conversations that take your training a step further, ultimately helping the team get more out of it by the end.



If you’re looking for your perfect real estate agent training program, try The Pathway to Mastery—Essentials™ from Buffini & Company. This eight-week course can be taken virtually so you and your team can gain back some of your routine, sharpen your lead generation skills and stay connected when you’re out of the office.