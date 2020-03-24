4 Tips to Productively Work From Home

For many, the COVID-19 pandemic is the first time they’ve had to work from home for long stretches of time.

Here are four tips to follow to get your job done while enjoying the perks of working on your couch.

Block Off Time

Go into your calendar and schedule your work day by the hour. If you’re disciplined with your schedule, it’s easier to stay on track.

Dress Professionally

If you need to feel like you’re in a work environment in order to take the work seriously, get dressed up like you would for the office.

Set Accountability Measures

Set deadlines or make to-do lists you can reference. Tell your colleagues your deadlines to ensure they hold you accountable as well.

Take Breaks

In order to stay energized and focused, get up and moving every hour or so for about 10 minutes.