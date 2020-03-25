LeadingRE Inducted to Training Magazine’s Elite Hall of Fame

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) was inducted into the Training Top 10 Hall of Fame, joining only 16 other companies from a variety of industries named to the Hall of Fame since its inception in 2008.

LeadingRE earned the distinction after ranking in the Training Top 125 for four consecutive years, including first in 2018, second in 2019, third in 2017 and ninth in 2016.

LeadingRE was formally inducted into the Top 10 Hall of Fame at this year’s Training Top 125 Gala, held Feb. 24 during the Training 2020 Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla. LeadingRE will remain in the Hall of Fame for a minimum of three years or longer by adhering to specific standards for training excellence. Representing LeadingRE at the event were Chief Learning Officer Mike Staver; Executive Vice President, Member Services Kate Reisinger; Executive Director of Institute Content Cecelia Chott; and Assistant Isabel Santoyo, who head the company’s learning initiatives, along with other key staff members and Institute Deans Matthew Ferrara, Dan Elzer and Debbie Maier.

The award comes in recognition of LeadingRE’s world-class training and educational offerings, which are key drivers in the continued international growth, high performance, productivity and profitability for the global network of 565 top independent real estate brokerages.

LeadingRE’s learning and development offerings include the robust LeadingRE Institute, an online learning portal/learning management system (LMS) that hosts over 300 courses and numerous certifications. In addition, LeadingRE provides extensive live training and networking events, timely webinars, leadership development programs such as MAESTRO, CEO mastermind groups, and targeted offerings for multiple audiences within its member brokerages.

As a privately held company owned by visionary brokers, LeadingRE is nimble and responsive to the needs of its membership and has long prioritized learning and development resources.

“Our structure allows us to develop programs on the most timely and relevant topics, and we are committed to delivering the most impactful information in digestible, easily accessible formats,” says Kate Reisinger. “At a time when remote learning is more important than ever, we are especially proud of our industry-leading Institute platform, which will keep our members fully engaged and highly skilled.”

Other Hall of Fame members include noteworthy companies such as Ernst & Young, PriceWaterhouseCoopers, IBM and Verizon. To see all Hall of Fame members, visit bit.ly/2UvgpPh. To see the winners of the 2020 Top 125, visit trainingmag.com/training-magazine-ranks-2020-training-top-125-organizations.

For more information, please visit LeadingRE.com.