NAR Relaunches ‘Right Tools, Right Now’ to Help REALTORSÂ® Face Coronavirus Impacts

Program From 2009-2010 Revived to Offer Resources and Guidance to NAR Members During COVID-19 CrisisÂ

Last week, the National Association of REALTORSÂ® announced the return of its Right Tools, Right Now program, which makes numerous business-critical resources immediately available to all of the association’s 1.4 million members at reduced or no cost.

Originating in response to the financial crisis, nearly 1 millionÂ REALTORSÂ®Â accessed $54 million worth of similar NAR products and resources between March 2009 and December 2010.Â In light of the circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, NAR is re-engaging the program in an effort to support its members through trying times.

“The well-being of our members, their families and their businesses is of paramount importance to NAR’s Leadership Team, myself and our staff,” says NAR CEO Bob Goldberg, who also issued aÂ corresponding video announcement to NAR members . “Effective immediately, I would like to announce that NAR is re-launching the Right Tools, Right Now program for all membersâ€”agents and brokers. This initiative, which was activated in 2009 in another time of unique need, will make new and existing NAR products and services immediately available to REALTORSÂ® atÂ reduced or no cost. I want NAR members to know we will continue fighting so every REALTORÂ®Â has the tools and information they need to emerge from this crisis stronger and more prepared for their future.”

Among the resources now widely available, members can access webinars with tips for managing finances in uncertain times; educational resources to build or hone professional skills;Â and a free copy of the widely used Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.

“Over the past two weeks, we have seen the direct and often significant impact this crisis has had on our members in every aspect of their lives,” says NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “With that uncertainty hanging over all of our heads, NAR is striving to present solutions that will bring REALTORSÂ® relief and allow them to continue living their lives and conducting business with as much normalcy as possible.”

VisitÂ this link Â to view a full collection of the programs and resources available to members through RTRN. The page will be updated regularly.

In addition, NAR is offeringÂ evolving guidance Â to help its 1.4 million members navigate the coronavirus crisis.

