New Webinar Series From RPRÂ®: Use This Downtime to Up Your Skills

NAR PULSEâ€”REALTORSÂ® across the country might find a few more hours on their hands as people stay home to flatten the curve of coronavirus. Turn this extra time into an opportunity to bolster your business skills by signing up for our webinar series or check out all the RPRÂ® online educational resources, such as video tutorials, webinars and eBooks, here.Â

Take Advantage of the Right Tools, Right Now

In light of COVID-19, NAR is relaunching the Right Tools, Right Now Program, offering FREE or at reduced cost resources. Access webinars, training courses and other management tools to help your business right now.

Number-Crunching Made Easy

The Center for REALTORÂ® Financial Wellness is here to support your agents with tools and calculators customized to meet the unique financial needs of real estate professionals. Encourage them to log in, plug in their numbers and use the results to make a solid financial plan.