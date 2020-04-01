Consistent Communication for Managers in the Time of COVID-19

A Blueprint for Effective Broker/Manager Communication

The real estate industry could learn a lesson or two from Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s communication during upheaval. In the 1930s and ’40s, FDR was a master of connecting with citizens across the country during two historical periods of crisis: The Great Depression and World War II. We’ve all heard of his “Fireside Chats,” which were instrumental in changing the country’s mood away from despair and toward hope.

Additionally, while less notable, his frequent and effective communications through radio addresses and print media served to inform and inspire the public.

Content Square 1.

Similarly, today’s real estate managers and brokers need to commit to consistent, leading communication during this extraordinary time of social distancing and economic downturn. Here is a blueprint for making that happen:

Hold Your Own Weekly ‘Fireside Chats’

Whether you are a broker communicating to your entire company or a manager communicating to your team, pick one day and one time per week to host a video conference. Use this time to convey helpful information—but do not make this an administrative call. This is an opportunity to lead and to send a message of hope, support and guidance. Reinforce the tools and strategies that you are doing to help your agents be productive, and share success stories from the field. The speed of the leader determines the rate of the pack, and this is an important opportunity to show your team that you are still running.

Keep Up With Your Sales Meetings

It is imperative that sales meetings continue virtually at their normal time. These are necessary to keep your agents active, share new opportunities and maintain reliable connectivity with and between your agents. If you do not hold these weekly, start now—in fact, try holding them twice per week. Have them in the mornings, and keep as much encouragement flowing to your agents as possible. Sharing success stories in these meetings is also highly recommended.

Content Square 2.

Time-Block for Agent Calls

You are not seeing your agents in the office, so it is more important than ever to be reaching out by phone to connect. Take out a list of your agents and check them off as you connect with them. Ask how they are doing personally, then go over specific business activity and ask what they need to function more effectively. Follow up quickly with whatever they need. These calls and your assistance will reinforce your personal value to your agents, and will help keep them both productive and loyal.

Besides communication within your company and office, be sure to also block off time for reaching out to new recruits. Even though your plate is already full, this is an excellent time to invite recruits to either get a real estate license or transfer their license to your team. Specifically, your fireside chats can be a good way to introduce recruits to the value and culture that you provide.

Follow this blueprint, and you will guide your team positively through these challenging times and into success in real estate.

Content Square 3.

For a free copy of my exclusive “Make $50K at Your Next Virtual Open House” webinar, click here.