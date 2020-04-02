The 4 Best Features for a Pet Ownerâ€™s Home

Here are several home features that every pet owner can benefit from.

Proper Floors and Fabrics

Choose a hardwood thatâ€™s particularly durable and resistant to scratches, such as ipe or cumaru, paired with performance rugs.

Pet Camera

Installing a pet camera allows you to keep a watchful eye on your pets at all times.

Pet-Washing Station

Easily keep your pets fresh and clean with a well-designed area that includes a handheld shower sprayer, tile floors and proper drainage.

Air Purification

Installing an air purification system that helps to remove smell, as well as dander, can make a huge difference.Â