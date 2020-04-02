The Ultimate Guide to Creating Real Estate Flyers

Are you still on the fence about investing in real estate flyers? While you may want to only take advantage of new technology and digital trends, it’s important to recognize that traditional methods still remain effective.

Real estate flyers help cut through the noise to reach your audience and avoid the junk pile. If you’re not sold yet, consider the following ways flyers can help grow your business:

Engage Your Target Audience

You have creative freedom when developing your flyers, but you’ll want to design with your target clients in mind. You can tailor your graphics and message with what would drive more engagement. For example, if you’re targeting first-time homebuyers, you might want to consider imagery with dogs or young children running through the backyard. After all, millennials will surpass 50 percent of mortgage borrowers in 2020.

With the right design, you will capture the recipient’s eye and force them to do a double-take on your call-to-action (CTA). It’s important to note that you don’t need to limit yourself to one design or audience. You can develop multiple designs that are targeted at particular demographics to test what produces results. This strategy engages your audience with custom content that keeps them interested in your message.

Help Generate Prospective Buyer Leads

As a real estate agent, your marketing strategy needs to produce leads to grow your business. With real estate flyers, you can send mass listing flyers to new neighborhoods to extend your network and reach new buyers.

To successfully generate leads with real estate marketing, you’ll need to include your contact information and website on the flyer. As a bonus, include a QR code or dedicated landing page so you can track your flyer’s ROI and the lead’s progression down your lead funnel.

Influence Buyer Decisions

Not only do real estate flyers help build brand awareness, but they can also sway a prospective lead’s opinion on a listing, neighborhood or agent. The flyer allows you to add a personal touch to your marketing strategy, like including messaging about a house being perfect for a family or listing off the hottest local restaurants nearby.

As a real estate agent, you know what prospective buyers are looking for when purchasing a home. For example, 78 percent of homebuyers are looking for neighborhood quality, and 57 percent would rather have a shorter commute. Leverage your prospective buyer’s needs by displaying it in your marketing materials to influence their purchase decision.

How to Create Engaging Real Estate Flyers

Now that you understand the importance of real estate flyers, it’s time to start creating your own. When developing your flyers, you need to consider what’s going to capture your recipient’s attention. This prompts them not to only take action; it also makes them remember you in the future if they’re not ready to make the purchase yet.

Let’s take a look at a few must-have elements for your real estate flyers:

Headline and Sub-Headline

As the first impression, you want to develop a strong headline that piques your recipient’s interest to read more. Likewise, the sub-headline needs to give enough detail about the listing. Consider the following combinations:

Just Listed – A One-of-a-Kind Modern Home in Birmingham

Exclusively Listed – Walk Downtown to the Neighborhood’s Best Attractions

Home for Sale – Large Entertaining Backyard for Your Family

Price

Including the listing price on the flyer is debatable because you may prefer that the buyer contacts you directly to discuss the price. However, you need to at least make it clear to your recipient what steps they can take to discover the price if they’re looking to learn more about your listing. You can include phrases like:

Contact ___ for current listing price.

Price available upon requests at ___.

$185,000 or Best Offer

Property Description

The property description is your opportunity to sell the home and all of its fantastic benefits. The first sentence needs to be straight to the point and inform the prospective buyer about what they can expect with the flyer and property. Is your listing newly renovated? Minutes away from downtown? If so, this is your chance to brag about it! Try opening your description with something like this:

You’ll fall in love with this 2-story townhome located just 5 minutes from downtown Royal Oak.

Your family will fit right in this ranch-style house with a large yard and swimming pool just 15 minutes from downtown Chicago.

Photos

Including images on your real estate flyers is a great way to instantly capture your buyer’s attention. Select the best listing or company photos and display them creatively on your flyers to drive engagement.

However, don’t go overboard with too many images and distract from your CTA. The goal is to pique a buyer’s interest, but not too much that they wouldn’t need to see more and contact you. Instead, choose photos that are high-resolution with good lighting that showcase the listing’s top features.

Contact Information

After your buyer receives your stellar real estate flyer, who should they contact for more information? On all your flyers, include a recent headshot and your contact information for buyers to reach out to you when they are ready to take the next step.

Real Estate Flyer Best Practices

Design is crucial when developing your real estate marketing campaign. That said, it’s important to consider a few best practices to increase your ROI. Let’s look at features you need to implement while creating your flyers:

Choose Your Words Carefully

When it comes to the flyer copy, you want to be deliberate with your words and communicate your value. Include well-written marketing and sales copy that speaks to your audience’s pain points and needs. Consider the following points when writing your flyer copy:

Provide a solution to your buyer’s problem with your services or listing

Avoid using real estate jargon that the average buyer may not understand

Make an irresistible offer with a deadline your buyer will need to follow up on

Use a conversational tone that makes you appear like a friendly advisor

While you need to provide tantalizing copy, you also need to be brief and keep your content to a minimum. Avoid wordy, long-winded sentences that take away from the flyer’s purpose. Instead, let the photos do the talking. For example, if the home has stunning granite countertops and a custom island, consider displaying these features through imagery. Use your real estate flyer to sell your property, not describe the images.

Drive Action

As a real estate agent, you know the drill: Always ask for the sale. The same strategy applies to your real estate marketing campaigns. You want to make sure the recipients know what their next steps are after reading your flyer. Whether it’s to schedule an appointment or make a call, include the CTA front and center on your flyer.

Use Digital Platforms

While real estate marketing flyers are effective ways of capturing leads, it’s important to execute a cross-promotional strategy across multiple platforms. Depending on the CTA, your real estate flyers can be the beginning stage in the entire buyer’s cycle and a way to funnel leads to your website. For example, you can develop a blog that includes detailed information on the flyer’s features and a lead capture form.

Besides your website, utilizing social media is a crucial element to your real estate marketing strategy. Not only should your flyers include your social media accounts, but you should also share your listings on social media platforms to increase your overall engagements and reach.

Kick Your Real Estate Marketing Up a Notch With Wise Agent

Real estate flyers are a critical part of any marketing strategy for agents. They aren’t only effective in promoting new listings, but they also help advocate for your business and services to earn new leads. When developing your real estate flyers, consider what your marketing plan is and the following questions:

Who is your target audience? Are you marketing to first-time homebuyers, renters, sellers, etc.? This will help frame your content and imagery.

What is your goal? Set overall goals for your flyers to monitor your performance and ROI.

What is your value proposition? What sets you apart from other agents in your region? How can you deliver unique value to serve buyers?

Real estate flyers have the potential to make a large impact on your business and ROI. When done correctly, you have the ability to showcase your listing and reach new prospective buyers in your local region.

Now that you’ve decided to implement real estate marketing, it’s time to turn to Wise Agent to develop professional-looking real estate flyers within your CRM. Increase your exposure and highlight your listing’s best features with just a few clicks. Visit Wise Agent to learn more.