Showcasing Your Virtual Expertise

Promote Your Activity and Value in Current Market Conditions

Hopefully you and your real estate team have already adopted several new ways of doing business in our current world of social distancing, stay-at-home mandates and essential/non-essential business activities. Whether that means Zoom meetings, FaceTime or virtual home tours, consider also that it would be valuable to your business not just to use these tools, but to promote that you are using them. This is an opportunity to show your proactive real estate acumen and leadership, while also demonstrating that you are immediately helping clients buy and sell homes.

Here are a few suggestions to promote your virtual expertise:

Content Square 1.

Communicate Your Capabilities to Your Clients

If you have not done so already, I highly recommend creating an email or marketing piece to share with your current and prospective clients detailing how you are working with them in these times. Be very clear about this; let them know how you will follow up with them, show their homes and write and negotiate new contracts. List the tools that you will be using and offer to personally walk through how to use them, if necessary. The point is to communicate, to the best of your ability, that while business is not “as usual,” business is happening, and you and your team are fully functional. For active clients, be sure to accompany any message with a personal call.

Share Actual Work Being Done

Whether by social media, email or texting, capture images of the virtual work being done and share it with your clients and your sphere. Did you do a virtual tour today? Did you review an offer with one of your listing clients? Take a selfie showing your laptop or phone with a client or contract on the screen (being careful not to disclose confidential information), then share it with others or post it to social media. People need to see you working, so purposefully demonstrate your ability to be effective in real estate, and project confidence by doing it with excitement and positivity.

Be Relevant and Informative

You can increase your profile as a real estate expert by employing a consistent source of industry-specific news through social media. One valuable service that I often recommend is RISMedia’s ACESocial social media packages (available here). It will provide daily, relevant information to your social media sphere with your own personal branding. You typically can sign up on a trial basis, so if you are new to this type of service, now is a great time to give it a try.

Content Square 2.

Agents and teams need to be more than effective in these unique times; they need to promote that they are effective. Follow these tips to increase your clients’ confidence in you and in the market, and it will result in increased success for you and your team.

For a free copy of my exclusive “Make $50K at Your Next Virtual Open House” webinar, click here.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.