Power Brokers: The Biggest Footprints

With 2019 sales topping $1 trillion and transactions up, Power Broker production rose this year, according to RISMedia’s 32nd Annual Power Broker Report, newly released.
Power Brokers expected to grow in 2020, as well, with their chief focus recruiting, the No. 1 area of investment in the report this year, in addition to adding new offices, at No. 6 on their list of priorities. All told, the Power Broker Top 1,000 accounts for more than 542,000 agents and over 9,250 offices in the U.S.
The Biggest Footprints
By agent count, the Power Broker Top 10 are:
- Realogy Brokerage Group – 52,200
- HomeServices of America, Inc. – 43,174
- eXp World Holdings, Inc. – 24,557
- Compass – 15,000
- HomeSmart – 10,474
- Howard Hanna Real Estate Services – 8,746
- Douglas Elliman – 7,165
- William Raveis Real Estate – 4,276
- Keller Williams Realty, GO Management Offices – 4,244
- Fathom Realty – 4,006
By offices, the Power Broker Top 10 are:
- HomeServices of America, Inc. – 911
- Realogy Brokerage Group – 713
- Compass – 300
- Howard Hanna Real Estate Services – 272
- William Raveis Real Estate – 137
- CENTURY 21 Affiliated – 137
- Douglas Elliman – 125
- Fathom Realty – 110
- Crye-Leike REALTORS® – 98
- HER REALTORS® – 82