Leading Real Estate Companies of the World Honors Top Performers

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) paid tribute to top-performing member firms and individuals at its recent conference in Las Vegas. Winners were recognized in a variety of areas, ranging from referral excellence to business leadership.

According to LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma, the opportunity to recognize the network’s members during these uncertain times is especially meaningful. “The world is certainly a different place than when we came together for our conference. Celebrating those who work so hard on behalf of the communities they serve, as well as for our global network, reminds us of the strength of our community.”

The Diamond Award, LeadingRE’s top company honor, went to one company in each size category based on superior engagement and performance in all of LeadingRE’s business programs. Receiving the Diamond Award were Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, N.C.); Realty Austin (Austin, Texas); Kentwood Real Estate (Denver, Colo.); Dickens Mitchener (Charlotte, N.C.); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colo.); Haring Realty Inc. (Mansfield, Ohio); and Vista Encantada REALTORS® (Albuquerque, N.M.).

Content Square 1.

The prestigious Leadership Award, celebrating brokers whose leadership skills and achievements have drawn the attention and admiration of others, was presented to Jonathan and Yvette Boatwright, co-owners of Realty Austin (Austin, Texas). The Customer Experience of the Year Award went to Mary-Jean Gianquinto, Halstead Real Estate (New York, N.Y.), and the Referral of the Year was presented to Julie Rice, Dennis Realty & Investments Corp. (Lutz, Fla.).

Among the top marketing awards were the Best Overall Website, presented to @properties (Chicago, Ill.), and the Most Innovative Brokerage Award was given to deasy penner podley (Pasadena, Calif.). Most Innovative Office Design was awarded to two firms: Greenwood King Properties (Houston, Texas) and Realty Austin (Austin, Texas).

The Crown of Excellence referral awards were given in seven company size categories: Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, N.C.); Realty Austin (Austin, Texas); Beverly-Hanks & Associates (Asheville, N.C.); Dickens Mitchener (Charlotte, N.C.); Platinum Group, REALTORS® (Colorado Springs, Colo.); Marx-Bensdorf Realtors® (Memphis, Tenn.); and Vista Encantada REALTORS® (Albuquerque, N.M.).

Content Square 2.

Earning the Million Dollar Award for Highest Valued Outgoing Closings was Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate (Rye Brook, N.Y.). The Global Alliance Club Award for Most Outgoing International Referral Closings was presented to Macdonald Realty Ltd. (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada) and Reality Realty (San Juan, Puerto Rico).

Awarded for having the Top 5 Most Closed Outgoing Closings, in order of units, were: WEICHERT, REALTORS® (Morris Plains, N.J.); Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. (Chantilly, Va.); Howard Hanna Company (Pittsburgh, Pa.); Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, N.C.) and Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate (Rye Brook, N.Y.).

The Top 5 Global Referral Award, recognizing members from outside the U.S. that sent the most outgoing referrals in 2019, was presented to: Ginesta Immobilien (Kusnacht, Switzerland); CIR REALTY (Calgary, Alberta, Canada); Dexter Realty (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada); Macdonald Realty Ltd. (Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada); and Bosley Real Estate Ltd., Brokerage (Toronto, Ontario, Canada).

Content Square 3.

The firms recognized with the Pinnacle Award for having the most outgoing revenue-generating referrals were: Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. (Chantilly, Va.); Lyon Real Estate (Sacramento, Calif.); Kentwood Real Estate (Denver, Colo.); Greenwood King Properties (Houston, Texas); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colo.); Marx-Bensdorf Realtors® (Memphis, Tenn.); CamTaylor Realtors® (Columbus, Ohio); and Premier Living Properties (Saint Charles, Ill.).

Receiving the Chairman’s Service Award for their contributions and talent over many years were Carol Bulman, Jack Conway & Company (Norwell, Mass.); Frank Morrice, Servmor Realty (Panama City, Panama); and Diane Ramirez, Halstead Real Estate (New York, N.Y.). Earning the President’s Service Award were Tonya Krebs, Shorewest, REALTORS® (Brookfield, Wis.); Marie Lawrence, ARC Realty (Birmingham, Ala.); Dima Lorenz, Ark Properties Shanghai (Shanghai, China); and Michael Mabutol, Pinnacle Real Estate Consulting Services (Makati City, Philippines).

“Just as these members and all of our other award winners shined in 2019, we are confident that even in these challenging times they will continue to lead with excellence as they serve their communities,” Boomsma says.

For more information, please visit www.LeadingRE.com.