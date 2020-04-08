Addressing the Crisis: Shareable Content that Keeps Real Estate Consumers Engaged and Informed

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, RISMedia is here to help real estate professionals stay connected with clients and prospects by providing timely content they can share to their social sphere. With a wide range of topics, from how to manage mortgage payments during this pandemic to staying productive when working from home, agents can be a valuable resource to consumers, even in times of crisis. Share the content below with your sphere and look for more through RISMedia’s Housecall blog and ACESocial program.

Real Estate

Cleaning and Staying Healthy

Virtual Resources

Stress and Anxiety

Social Distancing

