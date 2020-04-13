Search
REALTORÂ® Support During the Pandemic: The Brian Buffini Show Hosts NAR’s Shannon McGahn

By RISMedia Staff

A special podcast episode of The Brian Buffini Show launched on Thursday, April 9, featuring guest Shannon McGahn, senior vice president of Government Affairs at the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR).

During the exclusive interview, podcast host Brian Buffini and McGahn discussed the importance of agents’ cash flow, tax deadline extensions and small business loans. They took a deep dive into what NAR has done and how it continues to represent the real estate industry on Capitol Hill during the coronavirus crisis to support real estate agents across the United States.

To listen to the podcast episode, visit www.thebrianbuffinishow.com.

