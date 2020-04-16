How a Career in Real Estate Changed the Life of This Working Mom

When Janette Avalos De Conte gave birth to her second child, she knew she needed a career that would provide more stability and flexibility for her children. On the advice of her brother, while still recovering from childbirth, she took her real estate licensing course with Real Estate Express and passed her exam to become a licensed real estate agent.

A year into her real estate career, Avalos De Conte has blossomed as a business owner and working mom. She was just named Rookie of the Year at her Keller Williams brokerage after closing 17 transactions last year, at about $2.5 million each. We recently caught up with her to learn how she launched her career and what advice she has for those who are considering making the move into real estate.

Why did you choose real estate?

Before doing real estate, I was a medical interpreter, and I was very involved with the Hispanic community. While talking to them, I realized there was a huge need for a Spanish-speaking real estate agent who not only spoke their language, but who would also truly care about them and guide them through the whole process. I made the decision that I wanted to become a real estate agent.

Why did you choose online education?

I’m a really busy mom. I have two babies and was essentially working two full-time jobs, so I was crazy busy all the time. My brother suggested that with the online classes, I could do them on my own time. I didn’t have to go to a classroom. I would put the kids to bed and right after everyone was sleeping, I would study. It worked out perfectly.

What has your first year in real estate been like?

It was an amazing year. In fact, I was just recognized as Rookie of the Year with Keller Williams. I had it in my mind that I was going to do everything in my power to make this career possible, but you hear people saying that real estate is tough, so you don’t really know. It has turned out to be amazing.

I was so ready to learn, but I had no clue what I was doing at first. I had a really good mentor that got me through the whole process and taught me everything I know.

How has your lifestyle changed?

The biggest blessing is that I can actually manage my own schedule according to my kids’ schedule.

Another thing that I really love about real estate is that I feel like I’m making a difference. You have to love what you do, otherwise, even if you make a lot of money, you won’t be happy. I love what I do, and I feel like I’m helping people with the biggest decision of their life. It gives me a great sense of accomplishment and joy knowing that I’m doing something for someone else.

