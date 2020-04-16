Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ® Names New Advisory Council Members

Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldÂ®Â (LeadingRE) has announced its new Advisory Council officers and members. The LeadingRE Advisory Council isÂ a leadership group comprised of relocation and business development professionals who provide guidance on strategic initiatives for the global real estate community of 565 market-leading firms in over 70 countries.

The Advisory Council worksÂ closely with the LeadingRE management team on vital programs relating to relocation, business development and lead generation. Council members also mentor other affiliates and serve as ambassadors for the network’s expansive offerings.Â Members are elected by fellow council members to serve a three-year term and are chosen based on the merits of their professional expertise and reputation.

Kimberly Barkoff, executive director of global services division for Halstead Real Estate (New York, N.Y.), has been elected to a one-year term as advisory council chairperson. Barkoff, who previously served as the advisory council vice chairperson,Â has more than 18 years of industry experience in property investment and management, real estate and corporate relocation.

Tammy Young, relocation director for Sibcy Cline Realtors (Cincinnati, Ohio), has been elected vice chairperson. Young has 17 years of experience in relocation and has earned numerous industry designations including the Certified Relocation Professional (CRPÂ®) designation. She is a member of Worldwide ERCÂ® and Relocation Directors Council (RDC).

Joining the Advisory Council are Shannon Brown, relocation director, Fazendin Realtors (Wayzata, Minn.); Kathleen Hollerbach, relocation director, The Group Inc. Real Estate (Fort Collins, Colo.); and Barrett Matheny, VP relocation services, John L. Scott Real Estate (Bellevue, Wash.).

“We are so thankful to have such an accomplished group of industry leaders serving on our Advisory Council. By sharing their time and expertise, they help us deliver highly-effective, market-responsive programs that drive business opportunities for our members around the world,” said LeadingRE Executive Vice President, Member Services Kate Reisinger.

Also serving on the council are Immediate Past Chairperson Catharine Pappas, Dickens Mitchener, (Charlotte, N.C.); Michele Barnes, Parks Realty (Nashville, Tenn.); Judy Bissell, Watson Realty Corp., (Jacksonville, Fla.); Shane Bronson, Lamacchia Realty (Waltham, Mass.); Marie Lawrence, ARC Realty (Birmingham, Ala.); Ashley McEvers, Willis Allen Real Estate (La Jolla, Calif.); and Karen McRae, Harry Norman Realtors (Atlanta, Ga).

For more information, please visitÂ www.LeadingRE.com.