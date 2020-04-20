5 Online Marketing Strategies to Generate Immediate Business

If you are like most real estate agents and teams, right now you are trying to keep your pipeline full of buyer and seller leads, and a backlog of business for this month and the months to come. There are so many amazing ways to do social media marketing that will keep you engaged with your sphere and potential buyers and sellers, and generating leads for future client relationships.

Here are some easy-to-implement social media marketing strategies you can do right now that will help you leverage your brand, keeping your face and business in front of people while everyone is getting more screen time than ever!

1. Create posts that market your services. Get on Canva.com and use their graphic editor to create high-quality images with messaging that promotes YOU and your business. So often, agents are only posting interior and exterior pictures of their listings, which is great but doesn’t market you and your services. You can offer the following: Exclusive Home-Buying Guide or Program, a “marketing your home successfully” strategy, a free market analysis of your home, assistance to obtain a free pre-approval, virtual services and virtual open houses.

2. Post client testimonials of happy clients. Take the testimonials of your happy clients and create a canva graphic of them with your client’s photo. Post this and use hashtags like #anotherhappyclient, #buywithsherri, #sellwithsherri, #grateful, #lovemyjob, #homeiseverthing and #loveyourhome.

3. Generate more online reviews. It is critical to your future business that you have online reviews, testimonials and recommendations. Agents with less experience but more online reviews will win business over a more experienced and higher-performing agent that has less or no reviews. An easy way to generate them is to email your sphere a link to your Facebook business page and ask them for a five-star review. You can start the email with “Next time you are on Facebook, check out my Facebook page, which has everything you want to know about the housing market in (insert name) community. And while you are there, I would most appreciate you giving me a five-star review. Here’s the link.”

4. Create a community Facebook page to promote your community. It is so easy to promote the city or town that you live, work and play in. And right now, everyone needs this communication more than ever. Promote local restaurants that are doing carry-out or other local businesses that can help make life easy for residents. Every day at 3 p.m., post the restaurant of the day and give a link to their online menu, their hours and their phone number for easy reference. You can also help connect people to tutors, childcare or elderly care as well. These are ways to help the community, and your name will be all over town (as usual).

5. Post good news. There are real estate sales going on all the time and the consumers in your market need to know about them. Post that you had four closings this week OR that home values increased by 10 percent in the first quarter. Post information that people need and want to know about their community relative to the housing market. Share news that you are taking new listings for the spring and summer markets, and you are now booking appointments with buyer and seller clients into May.

You can also promote your virtual services that you offer—virtual tours, virtual marketing and staging, virtual appointments, virtual offers, etc.—and that you are busy with business. You can also post interest rates and articles that have to do with strong activity happening in your market. Your post should also include that you are able to assist with anyone’s real estate needs whether buying or selling in the next 3-6 months. You are building a backlog of business and setting future appointments.

More people are online using social media than they were a month ago. You will be positioning yourself in a great way by promoting your exclusive services, testimonials, virtual open houses and other virtual solutions to conduct real estate business, and you will be helping the community all while keeping your name in front of thousands of people. Make it happen and start your online marketing right now. Happy Selling!



Click here for a copy of Sherri’s exclusive email to send to your sphere to request online reviews and new business. You can reach Sherri at 844-989-2600 or at yourock@sherrijohnson.com .



Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour and the Official Real Estate Coach for McKissock Learning and Real Estate Express. She is also an RISMedia 2020 Real Estate Newsmaker as an industry Influencer. Sign up for a free 30-minute coaching strategy session or visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.